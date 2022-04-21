Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, April 21

Thursday Preview

Girls Track and Field: Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah at Southwest Valley

Info to know: Southwest Valley is the site of a 12-team girls meet that includes three of the four coverage area schools. There aren’t many track and field teams not in action today because this is the last day to put in a mark to qualify for next week’s Drake Relays. Red Oak is the only other Hawkeye 10 Conference team in the field. East Mills, Griswold and Stanton join Essex out of the Corner Conference.

Boys Track and Field: Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah at Griswold

Info to know: Griswold hosts a boys meet with three of the four coverage area schools among the 14 teams expected to be in the field. Creston and Red Oak are the other Hawkeye 10 Conference schools in the field while Essex and Griswold are the only Corner teams expected to attend.

Boys Tennis: Atlantic at Clarinda

Info to know: The Cardinals are at home for their first of two duals this week as they look to improve on a 1-2 dual record on the season. They split two close duals early and then lost to Maryville 6-3 last Thursday. Atlantic is 1-3 on the dual season after losing 8-1 to Denison Tuesday.

Girls Tennis: Clarinda at Atlantic

Info to know: The Cardinal girls are back on the courts today and back in Atlantic where they won the Trojan Tournament just five days ago. Clarinda hasn’t been beaten yet with that tournament victory and two dual wins. The Trojans are coming off their first dual win of the season, a 7-2 victory over Denison Tuesday that improved the Trojans to 1-2 on the season.

Girls and Boys Golf: Clarinda at Atlantic

Info to know: Both Clarinda golf teams make the trip to Atlantic. The Cardinals girls are coming off an eighth-place finish at last Thursday’s Shenandoah Tournament, which saw them score a 477 for 18 holes. The Clarinda boys haven’t been in competition since last Tuesday’s Shenandoah Tournament in which they scored 189 for nine holes. This is only the second competition of the year for the Atlantic girls. The first saw them score 218 for nine holes last Monday against Denison. The Atlantic boys are coming off a 179 over nine holes in Tuesday’s win over Denison.

Girls Tennis: Harlan at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Fillies are back at home coming off a 7-2 loss to Red Oak Tuesday that dropped them to 2-2 on the dual season. This is the third dual of the week for the Cyclones after beating Glenwood 6-3 Tuesday and losing to Kuemper 8-1 Monday in their first two duals of the season.

Boys Tennis: Harlan at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Mustangs are back on their home courts with two wins already to their name this week, a 9-0 win over Red Oak Tuesday and a 7-2 victory over Abraham Lincoln Monday. The Cyclones have lost twice already this week, 9-0 defeats against Glenwood Tuesday and Kuemper Monday to drop them to 0-3 in duals this season.

Girls and Boys Golf: Shenandoah at Southwest Valley

Info to know: The Shenandoah golf teams travel to Happy Hollow in Corning as Southwest Valley hosts a golf triangular that also includes Creston. The Shenandoah girls are coming off 232 Tuesday at Treynor. The last competition for the Creston girls was a 428 for 18 holes at last Thursday’s Shenandoah Tournament. The Southwest Valley girls are coming off a 245 in Bedford Tuesday. In the boys field, the Mustangs shot a 227 for nine holes last time out Tuesday at Treynor. Creston last fired a 405 for 18 holes at last Thursday’s Lewis Central Tournament and Southwest Valley shot a 196 for nine holes Tuesday in Bedford.

Girls Golf: Sidney at Lewis Central Tournament

Info to know: The Cowgirls travel to Lewis Central for a morning tee time for a small tournament at Fox Run in Council Bluffs. Just six schools are scheduled to be in the field.

Boys Track and Field: Sidney Meet

Info to know: Sidney hosts its annual boys track and field meet at Fremont-Mills’ facility. This is a small meet with just six teams expected to attend.