Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, May 21

Saturday Preview
Girls and Boys Track and Field: Clarinda and Shenandoah at State Meet
Info to know: The co-ed state track and field championships conclude today at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for updated results throughout the day at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Scoreboards for both teams will be posted after their events are complete at clarindaherald.com and valleynewstoday.com. Shenandoah’s last event starts the day with the school-record holding boys 800 meter medley relay team of Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin and Alex Razee. Clarinda competes in the final three coverage area events. Mayson Hartley runs in the 800 in the morning and the 1500 in the afternoon and Kyle Wagoner competes in the 1600 in the afternoon.
Girls Tennis: Clarinda vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (at Saydel)
Info to know: The Clarinda girls tennis team competes in its first state tournament dual in 39 years as they match up with defending champion Cedar Rapids Xavier at Saydel. The dual will start at 11:30 a.m. to allow number one singles player Mayson Hartley to compete in between her two state track events. The winner of this dual will advance to the state final four June 1 in Des Moines.