Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, May 14

Info to know: Shenandoah hosts first and second round action of the Class 1A Region 3 Team Tournament today. The Fillies and Saintes match up this morning in the first round with the winner advancing to play the Audubon/Clarinda winner later in the day, also in Shenandoah. St. Albert beat Shenandoah 5-4 back on April 12, in Shenandoah. The second round winner advances to the regional final Tuesday in Shenandoah.