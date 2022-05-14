Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, May 14

Saturday Preview
Girls Tennis: St. Albert at Shenandoah
Info to know: Shenandoah hosts first and second round action of the Class 1A Region 3 Team Tournament today. The Fillies and Saintes match up this morning in the first round with the winner advancing to play the Audubon/Clarinda winner later in the day, also in Shenandoah. St. Albert beat Shenandoah 5-4 back on April 12, in Shenandoah. The second round winner advances to the regional final Tuesday in Shenandoah.
Girls Tennis: Clarinda vs. Audubon (at Shenandoah)
Info to know: Clarinda travels to Shenandoah for first and second round action of the Class 1A Region 3 Team Tournament. The Cardinals and Audubon meet in the first round with the winner advancing to play the Shenandoah/St. Albert winner later in the day, also in Shenandoah. Clarinda beat Audubon 9-0 just eight days ago. The second round winner advances to the regional final Tuesday in Shenandoah.