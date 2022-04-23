 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, April 23

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Preview

Boys Golf: Clarinda, Essex/Stanton and Shenandoah at Sidney Tournament

Info to know: All four coverage area teams are in Sidney today for tournament play. Auburn, Bedford, East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Nebraska City are also scheduled to be in the field.

Boys Tennis: Shenandoah at Atlantic Tournament

Info to know: The Mustang tennis team is on the court for the fifth time this week as they travel to Atlantic for tournament play. Creston, Kuemper, Knoxville and Newton join the Mustangs and host Trojans in the field.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'