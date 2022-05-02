Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, May 2

Monday Preview

Boys Tennis: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys tennis teams travel to Red Oak for the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. This is now a two-day event because of weather concerns. They’ll play outside if possible, but the indoor courts at Red Oak’s YMCA will likely host all of today’s matches. Only the doubles tournaments will take place today with the singles tournaments taking place tomorrow. The tournament is split into four brackets – number one and two singles and number one and two doubles. Team points are scored based on the finish of each bracket and the team with the most points at the end of tomorrow wins the conference title.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: Most of the Hawkeye 10 Conference plus a few extra teams gather in Atlantic, the same site as Thursday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference track and field meet. Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Carroll are also in the field as the Clarinda and Shenandoah have their final competition before the conference meet Thursday and the state qualifying meet next Thursday.

Girls Golf: Clarinda at Lewis Central

Info to know: Cardinal girls golf makes the trip to Fox Run in Council Bluffs for a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls golf dual. The Cardinals are coming off a 224 for nine holes Thursday at Harlan. Last time out for Lewis Central was a 255 at a quad Thursday in Atlantic.

Also today is the first day that softball and baseball teams across the state can practice. Games can start for baseball in two weeks and for softball in three weeks.