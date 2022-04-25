Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, April 25

Monday Preview

Girls Tennis: Creston at Clarinda

Info to know: The Cardinals try to keep their unbeaten season going as they start a four-dual week today against Creston. The Cardinals are 4-0 on the dual season and last time out earned an 8-1 win over Shenandoah Friday. The Panthers are 3-2 and have won their last three. They beat Audubon 6-3 Thursday in their last competition.

Girls Tennis: Southwest Valley at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are home to start the week. The Fillies are coming off a 0-2 week that saw them lose 8-1 to Clarinda Friday and 7-2 to Red Oak Tuesday. Southwest Valley is 1-4 on the season, but the Timberwolves are coming off their first win, a 7-2 victory over Audubon Tuesday.

Boys Tennis: Clarinda at Creston

Info to know: The Clarinda and Creston boys tennis teams also match up with the Cardinals traveling. The Cardinals are 2-2 on the dual season after beating Shenandoah 5-4 Friday. The Panthers are 0-4 on the dual season and last competed Thursday, finishing third in a triangular against Kuemper and Ballard.

Girls Golf: Clarinda at Creston

Info to know: Boys tennis isn’t the only Clarinda sport making the trip to Creston as girls golf does as well. The Cardinals are coming off a 227 for nine holes in a loss to Atlantic Thursday. The Panthers are coming off a 221 for nine holes in Corning Thursday.

Girls Golf: Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: The Fillies make the trip to Red Oak for a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular that also includes Harlan. Shenandoah shot a 207 last time out in Corning Thursday. Red Oak is coming off a 244 at home Tuesday and Harlan a 234 Friday in a loss to Lewis Central.

Boys Golf: Atlantic and Creston at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda/Creston day also includes boys golf in Clarinda in a triangular that includes Atlantic. This is Clarinda’s first home event of the season and the Cardinals are coming off a 378 for 18 holes Saturday in Sidney. Last time out for the Panthers was a 206 for nine holes in Corning Thursday. Atlantic’s last competition was Saturday when the Trojans shot a 361 for 18 holes at the Denison Tournament. Atlantic beat Clarinda 159-181 Thursday in Atlantic.

Boys Golf: Shenandoah at Harlan

Info to know: The Shenandoah boys golf team makes the trip to Harlan for a Hawkeye 10 quad that also includes Red Oak and Kuemper. Last time out, Shenandoah shot a 435 over 18 holes in Sidney Saturday. Harlan is coming off a 405 at the Denison Tournament Saturday. Red Oak shot a 198 for nine holes at its home course Tuesday and Kuemper a 366 for 18 holes at Saturday’s Panorama Tournament.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Shenandoah at Glenwood

Info to know: The Shenandoah track and field teams make the trip to Glenwood for a large co-ed meet where Shenandoah will be one of the smaller teams in the field. Shenandoah and the host Rams are two of seven Hawkeye 10 Conference teams in the field that includes Class 4A schools from Council Bluffs and Sioux City.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Sidney at Essex

Info to know: The Essex track and field teams host a co-ed meet today with Sidney one of the five teams in the field. Stanton is the other Corner Conference team in the field, along with Iowa School for the Deaf and former Corner rival Heartland Christian.