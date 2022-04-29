Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, April 29

Friday Preview

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Clarinda and Sidney at Drake Relays

Info to know: There are two Clarinda athletes and one from Sidney competing in the Drake Relays this morning. Clarinda senior Paige Millikan is in the girls long jump while Clarinda junior Isaac Jones and Sidney senior Matthew Benedict take part in the boys high jump.

Boys Track and Field: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: Red Oak hosts a boys track and field meet where the Cardinals and Mustangs will see six other Hawkeye 10 Conference schools. There are three additional schools in the field as well.

Girls Tennis: Southwest Valley at Clarinda

Info to know: The Cardinal girls look for their eighth straight dual win in their final competition ahead of next week’s Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. This dual is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the dual on the Page County Newspapers Facebook page. The Cardinals boast wins over Harlan, Red Oak and Creston already this week with only one match loss in the three competitions. Southwest Valley is 1-6 and last played Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to Clarke.

Boys Tennis: Clarinda at Southwest Valley

Info to know: The Cardinals and Timberwolves compete in boys tennis as well with Clarinda making the trip. The Cardinals are 5-2 and have won their last four duals while the Timberwolves are 4-2 and are coming off a 6-3 win over Clarke Tuesday.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Essex and Sidney at Bedford

Info to know: Bedford hosts a small co-ed meet with both Essex and Sidney teams coming over as part of the field. There are no other Corner Conference teams making the trip.