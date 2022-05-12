South Page's Sunderman wrapping up four-sport career at Clarinda

South Page senior Cheyenne Sunderman has stayed busy throughout her high school career and is hoping for a strong finish to her third and final year as a Clarinda four-sport athlete.

South Page hasn’t had any of its own sports for three years now so Sunderman makes the trip to Clarinda every day, and has spent her senior year competing in cross country, basketball, track and field and softball.

“(Going to Clarinda) was hard to adjust to,” Sunderman said, “because I didn’t know a lot of people. The competition level is higher, but there are a lot of pros in coming to Clarinda. You have to train harder and compete harder, but it’s been a huge benefit for me as an athlete and I have improved since my freshman and sophomore year by a tremendous amount.”

She started her high school career playing volleyball during the fall, but made the switch to cross country as a senior and ended up being a big part of Clarinda’s team that qualified for and performed well at the state meet.

“I figured out that volleyball wasn’t my strong suit,” Sunderman said, “and junior year of track I figured out that I’m pretty good at running and if I want to be a good 800 runner, I need to do cross country. My teammates who did mid-distance with me told me to try it and I did really well.”

She says qualifying for the state cross country meet has been the top memory so far of her high school sports career.

“(Districts) was nerve-wracking and the energy at the meet was so high,” Sunderman said, “and then they are going through the places and you hear your name in first and everyone was ecstatic.”

She said track and field has been her favorite sport and she has done that and basketball since middle school. She said her overall love for each sport and her teammates is what has kept her coming back to being a four-sport athlete each year.

Sunderman has competed in four sports on top of being involved in several other in-school activities such as band, choir, large group and individual speech, drama, FFA, BPA, NHS and student council. She’s also active in 4H outside of school.

She said staying busy has taught her time management.

“It has shown me where my limits are and how far I can push those limits,” Sunderman said, “especially when multiple sports are going at the same time. It’s mentally daunting, but it’s good to see where you are and what I can do.”

Sunderman’s athletic career won’t end with the Clarinda softball season this summer as she has committed to run cross country and track and field at Iowa Western. She plans on going to school there for two years and then transferring to a four-year school with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.