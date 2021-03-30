South Page's McClarnon has been multi-sport, multi-school athlete

South Page senior Mason McClarnon has played five different sports during his high school career and earned letters from three different schools.
McClarnon continues our series on area seniors who have been involved in four sports throughout their high school career.
South Page doesn’t have any of its own sports, so he currently travels to Clarinda every day to play for the Cardinals. He is competing in football, wrestling, track and field and baseball during his final season.
South Page shared basketball and baseball with Essex during his freshman and sophomore seasons and McClarnon ran track for South Page as a freshman and sophomore.
He said that’s made for a pretty interesting few years representing three different schools, but he’s had fun in each sport and recommends younger athletes try out as many as they can.
“If you’re able to, try them out,” McClarnon said. “If you don’t like it that’s fine, but if you love it then go for it.”
McClarnon is also involved in Business Professionals of America and National Honor Society and has done speech and quiz bowl as well.
McClarnon has been playing basketball and baseball longer than the others, saying he played basketball in Clarinda and baseball in Braddyville in about third grade with football and track coming into his life a little later.
After playing basketball and baseball in Essex his first two seasons, the sharing agreement between South Page and Essex was eliminated and South Page and Clarinda entered into an agreement where South Page students would go to Clarinda for all sports. There was one exception that first fall, McClarnon’s junior year, for football. Clarinda was in the second year of a two-year football cycle and South Page’s enrollment would make Clarinda too big for that classification, so McClarnon transferred to Clarinda for a semester to keep playing football. He said that semester is what got him into wrestling too.
“I had to go to Clarinda as a student to play football,” McClarnon said, “so for that semester I thought it was time for a change of scenery. It had been a while since I had been with Clarinda basketball, so I thought I might as well try wrestling.”
He added he’s glad he made that decision and has a lot of fun in his two years as a Cardinal wrestler.
Track and field is his overall favorite and this will be the first spring he’ll represent Clarinda and not South Page on the track. He said that should make meets less tiring.
“Track is by far my favorite,” McClarnon said, “but I have had to do four events most of my career. Hopefully this year will be a little different.”
He said baseball and basketball are pretty close for his second favorite because he’s played both for a long time, but he does say the atmosphere in baseball is “like no other.”
His favorite memory from his high school career is from his freshman season of baseball, when he was part of an Essex-South Page team that won two postseason games and advanced to the district final.
“It was a rough year in the beginning,” McClarnon said, “but somehow we just clicked and kept winning until we played St. Albert.”
McClarnon’s favorite sport to watch is also baseball.
He said playing four sports has taught him a lot with teamwork and working hard.
He plans to attend Wayne State in Nebraska this fall and plans on earning a medical lab sciences degree.