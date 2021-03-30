South Page's McClarnon has been multi-sport, multi-school athlete

After playing basketball and baseball in Essex his first two seasons, the sharing agreement between South Page and Essex was eliminated and South Page and Clarinda entered into an agreement where South Page students would go to Clarinda for all sports. There was one exception that first fall, McClarnon’s junior year, for football. Clarinda was in the second year of a two-year football cycle and South Page’s enrollment would make Clarinda too big for that classification, so McClarnon transferred to Clarinda for a semester to keep playing football. He said that semester is what got him into wrestling too.

“I had to go to Clarinda as a student to play football,” McClarnon said, “so for that semester I thought it was time for a change of scenery. It had been a while since I had been with Clarinda basketball, so I thought I might as well try wrestling.”

He added he’s glad he made that decision and has a lot of fun in his two years as a Cardinal wrestler.

Track and field is his overall favorite and this will be the first spring he’ll represent Clarinda and not South Page on the track. He said that should make meets less tiring.

“Track is by far my favorite,” McClarnon said, “but I have had to do four events most of my career. Hopefully this year will be a little different.”