Smith stays busy as a four sport athlete

“I want to work the hardest,” Smith said, “and have done that since eighth grade with summer weights. I’ll be at every open gym because I feel that’s huge for your coaches and teammates seeing you putting in the work. Even as a freshman I was there fighting and working with (the upperclassmen). Now that I’m a senior my main goal has been to be a leader. I have enjoyed doing that and working with the younger girls. I enjoy showing them that hard work pays off and they’ll go a lot farther if they do that than if they don’t do weights and the summer programs.”

Smith said she enjoys the opportunities to play, but also calls herself “the hype girl on the bench,” always striving to be the loudest and getting everyone else excited.

Her favorite memory from her career was a softball win this past season when the Cardinal defense was able to throw out a St. Albert runner on the bases, preserving a one-run win, during a game that saw Smith playing right field.

Softball is Smith’s favorite sport and she’s looking forward to ending her high school career with one more season. She said that’s the sport she’s been at the longest. She picked basketball for her second favorite sport and said she’s learned a lot as a basketball player.