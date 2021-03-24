Smith stays busy as a four sport athlete

If there’s a sport or organization at Clarinda High School, chances are Kristen Smith is involved in some way.
Smith continues our series on area seniors who have been involved in four sports throughout their high school career.
Smith has competed in volleyball, basketball and softball during her career at Clarinda. She competed in track and field as a freshman, tennis as a sophomore and is back on the track team for her senior year. She’s also involved in FFA, FCCLA, Student Council and NHS while also holding two jobs in the community. Smith said she wouldn’t want it any other way and her busy lifestyle has taught her quite a bit.
“It’s taught me to mature a lot quicker,” Smith said, “and has taught me organizational skills for myself and that responsibility is huge. I have to manage my time wisely and have my priorities straight. I enjoy being busy and enjoy working with others, whether it’s as part of a team or with a group of people. I feel like I have done a lot for my school and my community and they have done a lot for me. It’s about giving back.”
Smith admits she’s not the most athletic one out there and she has appeared in less than half of her team’s games during the most recent basketball, volleyball and softball seasons, but she said she’ll work as hard as anyone and has enjoyed being a leader during her senior year.
“I want to work the hardest,” Smith said, “and have done that since eighth grade with summer weights. I’ll be at every open gym because I feel that’s huge for your coaches and teammates seeing you putting in the work. Even as a freshman I was there fighting and working with (the upperclassmen). Now that I’m a senior my main goal has been to be a leader. I have enjoyed doing that and working with the younger girls. I enjoy showing them that hard work pays off and they’ll go a lot farther if they do that than if they don’t do weights and the summer programs.”
Smith said she enjoys the opportunities to play, but also calls herself “the hype girl on the bench,” always striving to be the loudest and getting everyone else excited.
Her favorite memory from her career was a softball win this past season when the Cardinal defense was able to throw out a St. Albert runner on the bases, preserving a one-run win, during a game that saw Smith playing right field.
Softball is Smith’s favorite sport and she’s looking forward to ending her high school career with one more season. She said that’s the sport she’s been at the longest. She picked basketball for her second favorite sport and said she’s learned a lot as a basketball player.
“It wasn’t just about the game itself, but the lessons that basketball has taught me and it has challenged me to be a better person,” Smith said.