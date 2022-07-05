 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six Cardinal athletes earn Hawkeye 10 Academic Award

Clarinda Cardinals

There were six Clarinda athletes and two from Shenandoah who received the Hawkeye 10 Conference Summer Sports All-Academic Award.

The list of baseball and softball athletes who received the award, which goes to senior letter-winners who have maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher over the course of their high school career, was released Saturday, July 2.

Shenandoah softball’s Brooklen Black and Reese Spiegel and Clarinda softball’s Jillian Graham, Hailee Knight, Jordyn McQueen and Cheyenne Sunderman were among the 27 softball athletes who received the award across the conference.

Clarinda’s Cooper Neal and Eli Drennen were two of the 18 baseball athletes honored.

