Six A's to play in Sunday's All-Star Game in Clarinda

The 2022 MINK League All-Star Game will be played in Clarinda Sunday, July 10, and the A’s will have six players in the game.

The All-Star rosters were announced Thursday, July 7, by the league. The five North Division teams will combine to make one team that goes up against a team made up of the four South Division teams.

The A’s have three pitchers on the North team in Ricky Harrison, Mike Ramos and Brian Kraft. Infielders Will Walsh and Kam Kelton and outfielder Tab Tracy are also on the team.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start Sunday at Clarinda Municipal Stadium – Eberly Field.

The game will be preceded by a home run derby at 5 p.m. Each team has one representative in the derby and Walsh will swing for the fences for the A’s.