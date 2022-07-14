Sibenaller, Knights end special Cardinal baseball season

COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Clarinda baseball team had just three hits over the final six innings and committed an uncharacteristic five errors in a 6-2 loss to Kuemper Catholic Tuesday, July 12, in a Class 2A substate final played at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said his team simply didn’t play very well against a team they had beaten twice during the regular season.

“We have talked about the razor thin edge we’re on,” Eberly said. “When we don’t play defense and pitch we become pretty average and that’s what happened (Tuesday).”

The loss keeps the Cardinals from advancing to a second consecutive state tournament, while Kuemper earned a spot in to its first state tournament in five years, which they’ll play in their home ball park, starting Tuesday, July 19.

The Cardinals started strong, scoring both of their runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Clarinda starting pitcher Cooper Neal worked around a single and a walk for a scoreless top of the first, he started off the home first with a base hit. Cole Baumgart and Jarod McNeese then came through with one-out singles to load the bases. After a strikeout, James McCall singled in a pair of runs to give Clarinda a 2-0 lead.

An error and a Ronnie Weidman hit gave Clarinda a pair of runners on in the home second but Kuemper catcher Max Irlmeier picked Weidman off of first on the same pitch as a strikeout to end the inning. It was the last time the Cardinals had multiple base runners in an inning for the game.

Kuemper tied the game in the top of the third inning on three hits, a walk and an error. Neal did come up with a big strikeout to leave the bases loaded and keep the game tied.

The tie didn’t last long, however, as the Knights took the lead in the fourth inning. After giving up a single to open the inning, Neal retired the next two batters, but then Cal Wanninger hit a two-run home run to give the Knights the lead for good.

Kuemper added two more runs without a hit in the fifth inning, with the third error of the inning prompting Eberly to bring Baumgart in to pitch for Neal. Neal struck out four over 4 2/3 innings, but gave up eight hits, two walks and six runs, three earned.

“(Neal) didn’t have his best stuff,” Eberly said. “He had trouble locating and didn’t seem to have the same pop he usually has. Give them credit, though, they hit the ball hard when they got their pitch. We made some errors and gave them some runs and we had some passed balls that cost us.”

Baumgart worked around a pair of hits in the seventh inning for a scoreless 2 1/3 innings of relief with four strikeouts.

“Cole did a great job stemming the tide,” Eberly said, “but it just wasn’t our night. We had some base running stuff that cost us keeping the momentum early and they carried it over after that.”

Kuemper pitcher Logan Sibenaller struck out six in the complete game win and when Eberly was asked about his offensive struggles being on his guys or on Sibenaller, he said both.

“We got behind for the first time in two weeks and panicked a bit,” Eberly said. “We just weren’t getting good pitches to hit and their kid settled in pretty nicely.”

While the goal was a second straight state appearance and to last longer there than they did last year, the Cardinals still managed 22 wins and a third-place finish in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

“There is nothing to hang our heads about,” Eberly said, “22 wins is a great accomplishment. But unless you end up where you want to end up, it’s the last thing on your mind at the end of the season. I just wish we would have played a little better.”

McNeese finished with two of the seven Cardinal hits with Neal, Baumgart, McCall, Isaac Jones and Weidman adding one each. McNeese also drew the only walk Sibenaller issued all game and was on base on all three of his plate appearances. McCall drove in both runs and Neal and Baumgart scored the two runs. Neal, McNeese and Eli Drennen were the three seniors on this year’s team.

“We’ll miss these three,” Eberly said. “(Drennen) was helping us before he got hurt and he came back and pitched a little at the end. Neal was a five-year starter and three-year unanimous (all-conference) selection. McNeese was an all-conference type hitter and had a great night at the plate (Tuesday), ending his career the way he should have.”

Overall, it was a 22-8 season for the Cardinals, who are expected to return eight of the 10 athletes who played Tuesday.