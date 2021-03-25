Shull nears finish line of athletic career

“It’s definitely different at wide receiver,” Shull said. “I don’t have to worry about as much either. I would either block or catch the ball. I’ll do whatever I can to help the team.”

Shull is looking forward to his senior season on the track after he was part of the shuttle hurdle relay team that qualified for the state meet as a sophomore.

Shull said last spring was tough, because a promising track season was canceled, as was the end of the college basketball season, a sport he said is his favorite to watch.

He said playing four sports was definitely worth it and taught him a lot.

“It taught me lots of responsibility,” Shull said, “and that you have to put forth effort in everything. I think that will translate later in life that you have to give all of your effort all the time.”

He recommends playing four sports to the next group coming up as well.

“Don’t miss out on those opportunities to hang out with everyone and make memories,” Shull said. “It goes by so fast.”

Shull plans on attending Iowa State University in the fall to major in athletic training.