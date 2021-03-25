Shull nears finish line of athletic career

Clarinda senior Michael Shull has kept himself busy during his high school career, playing a sport in every season.
Shull continues our series on area seniors who have been involved in four sports throughout their high school career.
Shull has competed in football, basketball, track and field and baseball during his high school career and said he’s done all four ever since he can remember.
“I was always the energetic little kid and sports was something to do,” Shull said. “I enjoy playing sports and having fun.”
Shull said each sport has its highlights, but basketball has been his favorite. His final basketball season didn’t go as well as he had hoped because of several close losses, but his top career memory comes from the end of the season.
“My pass to Tadyn (Brown) to win the game in overtime against Underwood was fun,” Shull said.
Despite the tough losses, he said it was a fun season and loved the group of guys he played with.
He also played a couple seasons of AAU basketball in Omaha.
Shull said football has been his second favorite sport. He made the switch from quarterback to receiver prior to his senior season, a move he said he was all for.
“It’s definitely different at wide receiver,” Shull said. “I don’t have to worry about as much either. I would either block or catch the ball. I’ll do whatever I can to help the team.”
Shull is looking forward to his senior season on the track after he was part of the shuttle hurdle relay team that qualified for the state meet as a sophomore.
Shull said last spring was tough, because a promising track season was canceled, as was the end of the college basketball season, a sport he said is his favorite to watch.
He said playing four sports was definitely worth it and taught him a lot.
“It taught me lots of responsibility,” Shull said, “and that you have to put forth effort in everything. I think that will translate later in life that you have to give all of your effort all the time.”
He recommends playing four sports to the next group coming up as well.
“Don’t miss out on those opportunities to hang out with everyone and make memories,” Shull said. “It goes by so fast.”
Shull plans on attending Iowa State University in the fall to major in athletic training.