Shull named unanimous first team all-Hawkeye 10

Clarinda senior Michael Shull was a unanimous selection to the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s boys basketball all-conference team, which was released Saturday, March 6.

Shull was one of three Clarinda Cardinals honored while one Shenandoah athlete was named to the team.

Shull started every game for the Cardinals and averaged 10.4 points per game, along with 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks, as the Cardinals finished the season with a 10-11 overall record.

All eight first-team selections were unanimous, with eight different schools represented. The other first team picks were Skyler Handlos of Atlantic, Colby Burg of Creston, Braiden Heiden of Denison, Ryan Blum of Glenwood, Connor Frame of Harlan, Wyatt Hatcher of Lewis Central and Sam Rallis of St. Albert.

Clarinda’s Drew Brown was one of eight selections to the second team.

Brown led the Cardinals with 14.9 points per game. He added six rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal per contest.

Brown was joined on the second team by Atlantic’s Dayton Templeton, Creston’s Kaden Briggs, Caden Johnson of Glenwood, Bradley Curren of Harlan, Kuemper’s John Mayhall, Red Oak’s Max DeVries and Carter White of St. Albert.