Shull earns another all-state nod

Clarinda senior Michael Shull has picked up his second all-state selection of the summer.

Shull was named Class 2A third team all-state honors by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association Tuesday, Aug. 10. He received third team honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association one week earlier.

Shull was a third team utility selection on the IBCA’s Class 2A team.

There were 16 selections on a first, second and third team in all four classes.

Shull led the Cardinal pitching rotation with a 6-3 record and 2.18 ERA over 54 2/3 innings. He struck out 69.

Shull also hit .320 for the Cardinals during the season with 34 runs scored and 20 RBIs. He finished the year with five doubles and two home runs and led the team with 30 stolen bases.