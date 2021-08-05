Shull earns all-state baseball honors

Michael Shull has added all-state honors to his successful senior year at Clarinda.

Shull was named Class 2A third-team all-state as an infielder by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

The IPSWA released a first, second and third teams for all four classes Tuesday, Aug. 3. There were 13 athletes selected to each team.

Shull led the Cardinals with 34 runs scored this season. He finished the year with 24 hits, including five doubles and two home runs, while also driving in 20 runs. He also stole 30 bases.

Shull was also Clarinda’s top pitcher this season, striking out 65 batters over 50 2/3 innings.