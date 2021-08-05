 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shull earns all-state baseball honors
0 comments

Shull earns all-state baseball honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Shull, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Michael Shull throws a pitch during a Clarinda home game earlier this week against Atlantic. 

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

Michael Shull has added all-state honors to his successful senior year at Clarinda.

Shull was named Class 2A third-team all-state as an infielder by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

The IPSWA released a first, second and third teams for all four classes Tuesday, Aug. 3. There were 13 athletes selected to each team.

Shull led the Cardinals with 34 runs scored this season. He finished the year with 24 hits, including five doubles and two home runs, while also driving in 20 runs. He also stole 30 bases.

Shull was also Clarinda’s top pitcher this season, striking out 65 batters over 50 2/3 innings.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics