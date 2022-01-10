Shorthanded Cardinals drop two Hawk 10 duals

CLARINDA – On a day that looked initially like Clarinda wrestling had an opportunity to jump into the conference lead, illness and injuries ended that chance before any wrestling took place and the Cardinals won just one of three duals at a Hawkeye 10 Conference quad Thursday, Jan. 6, at Clarinda High School.

The Cardinals came in unbeaten on the season in duals and 5-0 in the conference, but the Cardinals were missing eight athletes who are usually part of the starting lineup. Clarinda opened with a 48-9 win over St. Albert, but then lost 53-12 to Kuemper and 66-9 to Creston, who came into the quad as the only other unbeaten in the conference.

Clarinda head coach Jared Bevins already knew before the day started that Landen Carson, Bryson Harris, Dominick Polsley and Leland Woodruff would miss the dual, but he found out at different times Thursday that Karson Downey, Tyler Raybourn, Kaden Whipp and Jase Wilmes – four athletes with a combined 63-15 record on the season – would miss the quad because of illness.

“That’s January in this sport,” Bevins said. “I’m almost kind of glad we’re getting it out of the way now and hopefully we’ll have less to worry about in a couple weeks. We’ll keep grinding on the guys that are healthy and keep moving forward.”

Bevins said it was disappointing to go into an opportunity they had Thursday and be dealt that kind of hand.

“It’s one you circle early in the year,” Bevins said, “but as it got closer the bar of what we could expect was lowered each day as far as guys being gone, guys being out with an injury and guys being sick, but I thought with what we had we didn’t take a back seat to anybody.”

Clarinda’s regulars and junior varsity athletes that filled in battled hard, he said.

Logan Green was Clarinda’s only 3-0 wrestler on the night. His toughest battle was against Kuemper as the Knights bumped Cal Wanninger, who is ranked 7th at 220 pounds in the iawrestle.com Class 1A rankings, up to 285 to take on Green and Green earned a 5-0 win.

Green won his other two matches by fall.

Clarinda’s other two wins against the Knights came from varsity regulars. Brayden Nothwehr had a pair of three-point near falls in the third period to beat Tate Bieret 10-4 at 182 and Michael Mayer earned a first period fall at 132.

Kale Downey had one of his three tough matches on the day and one of his two tough losses against the Knights. He bumped up to 152 to take on fourth-ranked Shea Parkis and Parkis earned a 7-1 decision.

Downey also bumped up in the St. Albert dual and gave up a takedown with 20 seconds left to drop a 4-2 decision to David Helton.

Downey, who came in ranked seventh in Class 2A at 145, took on eighth-ranked Triston Barncastle of Creston in his final match of the day and after giving up a takedown to tie the match just past the halfway mark of the third period, he escaped and then managed to stay neutral the rest of the way for a 4-3 win.

“Kale had a tough night (Thursday) and he knew that coming in,” Bevins said, “but it was always about the next match and then he won a big one in the last dual.”

Jaxon Miers fought hard at 195 in the Kuemper dual. He led much of the match, but lost 7-4 to Brayden Riesberg. Ayden In lost by fall at 106 and Quinton Martin dropped a 15-0 technical fall at 145.The Knights won five matches by forfeit.

Downey and Green were the only two Cardinals to win in the dual against Creston.

Mayer dropped a 6-1 decision to Trey Chesnut and Nothwehr lost 5-2 to Ty Morrison. Creston took five forfeits and won the other five matches by fall.

The Cardinals started the day with a win over St. Albert. Green and Mayer earned falls for the Cardinals as did Miers, Mason Nally and Ryan Skeripski. Nothwehr, In and Martin took forfeit wins.

“Those young guys stepped up and won matches,” Bevins said. “We have some JV guys that aren’t going to be an easy out and it’s good to see those freshmen stepping in and not taking a backseat to a guy on paper that’s probably a lot better than they were. They fought and made it tough and that’s all you can ask.”

The Cardinals dropped to 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the conference with the 1-2 day and Bevins was asked about where he feels his team is at this point overall, not counting the shorthanded performance Thursday.

“We’re on the way there,” Bevins said. “We have to step back and look at the big picture when you’re missing a lot of pieces. I think we’re looking okay.”