Shorthanded Cardinal tennis cruises past Wheelers

The Clarinda girls tennis team didn’t have its top two athletes because of the conference track and field meet, but still rolled to a 9-0 win at Audubon Thursday, May 5.

Brooke Brown had the only close singles match for the Cardinals, beating Kya Petersen 8-6 at number two singles.

Avery Walter played up at number one and beat Audrey Jensen 8-1. Riley Nothwehr also earned an 8-1 win, beating Jocelyn Chambers at number three. Emma Stogdill had Clarinda’s only 8-0 win of the meet, beating Ava Slater at number four.

Paige Barr and Ellison Lovett stepped into the varsity singles lineup and both won. Barr beat Geralyn Anderson 8-2 at number five and Lovett was an 8-1 winner over Joselynn Moreno at number six.

Audubon nearly earned a win at number three doubles as Clarinda’s Lovett and Taylor Wagoner needed a tiebreak to earn a 9-8 (8-6 tiebreak) win over Anderson and Moreno.

Walter and Brown earned an 8-4 win over Jensen and Petersen at number one doubles and Nothwehr and Stogdill downed Slater and Chambers 8-2 at number two.

Next, the Cardinals will try to go to 10-0 in duals with the regular season finale Monday at Abraham Lincoln.