 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shorthanded Cardinal tennis cruises past Wheelers

  • 0
Emma Stogdill, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Emma Stogdill goes to her backhand for a shot at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Wednesday, May 4, in Atlantic. Stogdill placed sixth in the number two singles division.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls tennis team didn’t have its top two athletes because of the conference track and field meet, but still rolled to a 9-0 win at Audubon Thursday, May 5.

Brooke Brown had the only close singles match for the Cardinals, beating Kya Petersen 8-6 at number two singles.

Avery Walter played up at number one and beat Audrey Jensen 8-1. Riley Nothwehr also earned an 8-1 win, beating Jocelyn Chambers at number three. Emma Stogdill had Clarinda’s only 8-0 win of the meet, beating Ava Slater at number four.

Paige Barr and Ellison Lovett stepped into the varsity singles lineup and both won. Barr beat Geralyn Anderson 8-2 at number five and Lovett was an 8-1 winner over Joselynn Moreno at number six.

Audubon nearly earned a win at number three doubles as Clarinda’s Lovett and Taylor Wagoner needed a tiebreak to earn a 9-8 (8-6 tiebreak) win over Anderson and Moreno.

Walter and Brown earned an 8-4 win over Jensen and Petersen at number one doubles and Nothwehr and Stogdill downed Slater and Chambers 8-2 at number two.

People are also reading…

Next, the Cardinals will try to go to 10-0 in duals with the regular season finale Monday at Abraham Lincoln.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady that Miami GP is F1's Super Bowl