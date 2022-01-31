Shenandoah to host state qualifying bowling tournament

Little Waite Lanes in Shenandoah will host a Class 1A State Qualifying Bowling Tournament.

Clarinda is also in the six-team field in a tournament that will see the girls compete at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, and the boys Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m.

The state qualifying format is a brand new one this year with a separate individual and team tournament. In the team tournament, each team will bowl 15 baker games with the top total score advancing to the state meet. In the individual tournament, each athlete will bowl three individual games with the top four scores advancing to the state meet.

The same six schools will compete both days in Shenandoah with the hosts and Clarinda joined by Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr and Red Oak.

The Class 1A state tournament is set for Monday, Feb. 21, in Waterloo.