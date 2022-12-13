Shenandoah hands Cardinals fifth straight loss

CLARINDA — The Shenandoah Fillies pulled away from Clarinda in the second half and used a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter to put away the Cardinals 51-42 victory Monday, Dec. 12.

Clarinda freshman Kylie Meier knocked down a 3-pointer in the opening seconds of the final quarter to bring the Cardinals to within 36-30, but Shenandoah answered with the next nine points to bump the lead to 15 on a Kassidy Stephens layup with 5:09 left in the game.

“It was nice to see us answer,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said about the final quarter. “We got the ball inside and made some free throws.”

Sophomore Lynnae Green had a big night for the Fillies, finishing with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and that happened with her not playing about an eight-minute stretch of the second half after she picked up her fourth foul with 6:11 to play in the third quarter.

“Lynnae needs to play as many minutes as possible,” Weinrich said, “and she gave us some big minutes in the fourth quarter and didn’t foul out.”

Green said it was a fun win for her team.

“Our outside wings work hard and worked to get the ball inside,” Green said. “Our posts worked hard down low.”

After a back and forth opening quarter, Macey Finlay converted a 3-point play to give Shenandoah the lead for good at the 5:29 mark of the second quarter. The Fillies led by as many as six in the second period and held a 23-19 lead at the break.

An Amelia Hesse basket brought Clarinda within three at the 2:43 mark of the third quarter, but Shenandoah scored eight points in a stretch of two minutes near the end of the quarter, which included a pair of 3-pointers by Chloe Denton, who ended the night with 10 points. The Fillies led 36-27 after three quarters.

Weinrich said it was a nice win for his girls.

“We did a pretty good job defensively all night,” Weinrich said. “It was a tough scrappy game. There were parts when we were really good. We scored inside and we kicked it out and hit 3’s, but then we had too many turnovers. They made a couple runs at us, but we made some big plays when we needed too.”

Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said Shenandoah finished inside and his team didn’t.

“We struggled to finish around the rim,” Hanafan said. “They finished when they had their chances and we got to the rim, but you have to finish to win.”

Hanafan said his team gave up some easy baskets inside in the first half, but felt his girls adjusted well defensively and overall did pretty well.

“There were a couple times we got lost on the perimeter and they exploited it with some (3-pointers),” Hanafan said. “Inside, they dominated in the paint in the first half, but in the second half we challenged our posts and they handled it pretty well.”

Addy Wagoner led Clarinda’s scoring effort with 10 points, while Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight and Brooke Brown all scored six points.

Meier, Hesse and Taylor Cole finished with four points each for Clarinda and Sage Howard had two. Hanafan said his team has to get better offensively.

“We didn’t finish around the rim and we didn’t hit the shots outside when we had them,” Hanafan said, “and to win in this league you have to do that and (Shenandoah) did. I told the girls we have to ramp it up in practice and that’s how we’ll get out of this skid.”

The loss was Clarinda’s fifth straight and dropped the Cardinals to 2-5 on the season ahead of a home game with Denison Friday.

Green added three steals to her big day, while Denton accumulated five steals and five rebounds for the Fillies. Kassidy Stephens finished with nine points, four assists and four rebounds and Macey Finlay ended the night with eight points.

Genevive Jones scored four points, blocked five shots and pulled down six rebounds for Shenandoah. Caroline Rogers added three points, three rebounds, four steals and four assists.

The Fillies improved to 3-3 on a night when Weinrich liked his team’s defensive effort.

“Our bigs were in the middle with their arms up and we had a lot of blocks,” Weinrich said. “We got beat a couple times on the pick and roll, but we figured it out really well. There wasn’t a thing that we missed that was repetitive and that’s what you ask for is to learn what’s happening and adjust and the girls did a good job of that.”

Shenandoah is right back in action Tuesday with a trip to Creston.