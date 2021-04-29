 Skip to main content
Sharr, Fine lead Cardinal golfers to wins over Red Oak
Sharr, Fine lead Cardinal golfers to wins over Red Oak

Jalyn Sharr, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Jalyn Sharr attempts a putt during a Cardinal home dual Thursday, April 22, against Atlantic.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda golf teams both earned wins over Red Oak Tuesday, April 27.

The Cardinal girls were victorious for the first time this season, shooting a 225 on their home course to beat Red Oak’s 236.

The Cardinal boys shot a 176 in Red Oak to a 213 for the Tigers.

Jalyn Sharr led the Clarinda girls with a 53, giving her runner-up honors for the dual. Red Oak’s Payton Bass was medalist with a 51.

The other three Clarinda scores to make up the team score were all in the 50s. Jadyn Sunderman shot a 56 and Tatum Watkins and Ava Sharr both shot 58s.

Red Oak only had one additional score in the 50s.

Kamryn McCoy shot a 70 and Jorja Brown a 74 for the Cardinals.

In the boys dual all six Cardinals shot in the 40s and were better than all six Tigers.

Justus Fine was the overall medalist with a 42, beating teammate Jarod McNeese by two strokes.

Matching 45s by Zach Pirtle and Xander Pullen made up Clarinda’s team score.

Cooper Neal and Carter Larson both shot a 48 for Clarinda.

Tyler Beeson led Red Oak with a 50.

