Several wrestlers with strong first half for Cardinals

Clarinda wrestling’s first year under head coach Collin Bevins has been a good one so far.

The Cardinals are 8-3 in duals, including a pair of losses at the Tiger-Knight Tournament in Carroll to end the 2020 portion of the season. They also placed second at the Nodaway Valley Tournament and fifth at Riverside.

Clarinda is 3-1 in Hawkeye 10 Conference duals with wins over Shenandoah, Denison and Lewis Central and a close loss to Harlan.

The Cardinals have eight athletes with double digit wins and all eight have impressive records as well.

Cole Ridnour’s 17-1 record leads the way, followed by Crew Howard at 14-1 and Kaden Whipp at 14-2.

Kale Downey, Tyler Raybourn, Karson Downey and Logan Green all have 13 wins for the Cardinals while Jase Wilmes has 10.

Those eight plus the rest of the roster is a good mix of experience and youth giving Clarinda wrestling fans a good reason to be excited going into the 2021 portion of the season and beyond.

Clarinda wrestling opens 2021 with a trip to St. Albert Tuesday, Jan. 5 to dual the Falcons, Red Oak and Southwest Valley. Road trips to Kuemper Catholic and Winterset are also on the schedule for January’s first week.

Clarinda has one more home event on the schedule as Atlantic and Glenwood will come to town Thursday, Jan. 21 for Hawkeye 10 Conference duals.