Seven A's compete in MINK All-Star Game - Mullins-Ohm wins Home Run Derby

A group of seven Clarinda A’s had a successful day at the MINK League All-Star Game Thursday, July 8, in Jefferson City.

Pitchers Reid Fagerstrom, Blake Ignaciak and Chris Paruleski and hitters Ryan Gamboa, Mason Maners, Taylan Mullins-Ohm and Travis Welker helped the North Division team to a 5-3 win over the South.

Prior to the game, Mullins-Ohm won the Home Run Derby.

In a bracketed competition with each team having one representative, Mullins-Ohm opened with a win over Des Moines’ Pat Norton to advance to the semifinals. That moved the Southwest Oklahoma State product into the semifinals where he earned a 4-3 win over Chillicothe’s Greyson Barrett. Mullins-Ohm then defeated Hamilton Anderson of Jefferson City 6-5 in the final.

The game itself followed the long-ball competition and the home run won the game for the North. Des Moines’ Patrick Norton hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning that scored Welker, who had reached on a walk. Chillicothe’s Braden Brewer went deep, scoring three, in the sixth inning to put the North in front.

Welker, Maners and Gamboa were all in North starting lineup and Gamboa and Welker both singled in the first inning. Maners didn’t have a hit in four at-bats. Gamboa finished 1-3 and Welker 1-2 with the single and walk.