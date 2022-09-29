Senior Night sweep for Cardinal volleyball

CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinal volleyball team did something they had only done one other time in the last decade, and that was beat St. Albert Tuesday, Sept. 27, in their home gym.

The Cardinals won it 3-0 as well. The first set was an easy one at 25-8, but it took a lot of work to earn the final two sets 29-27 and 25-23.

“It’s been forever since we have beaten (St. Albert),” Clarinda head coach Jess Hanafan said, “and we haven’t beaten them since I have been here. It’s huge for us.”

The win also came on senior night and Emmy Allbaugh and Taylor Cole had a strong showing after they were honored, along with their parents, right before the match.

“It’s my last year and we’re doing well,” Allbaugh said. “Our energy at practice carries over into games and we hype each other up in the locker room before as well.”

Allbaugh finished with 20 assists, eight digs and three aces. Cole ended the night with 23 digs and six kills.

The Cardinals came out on fire with Cole, Brooke Brown and Jerzee Knight earning kills on the first three points of the match. That started a 6-0 run and the lead grew to 10-2 before St. Albert called a timeout. The momentum never stopped for Clarinda in the set, forcing another Saintes timeout at 18-5. Addy Wagoner’s third kill of the set finished it.

After a close start to the second set, the Cardinals went on a 13-2 run that looked like it was going to put the set away at 20-11, but the Saintes rallied with their own 13-2 run to lead 24-22 with two set points. Clarinda would erase three St. Albert set points before winning the set on their own third opportunity.

The third set stayed close throughout. Clarinda led by four a couple times, but St. Albert came back each time. Brooke Brown was big at the finish with three kills and a block over the final five Clarinda points.

This is Hanafan’s second year leading the program and the talk of finishing has always been said a lot by this team. They showed their ability to do just that Tuesday.

“(How they finished) is the first thing they point out because we used to not be able to do that,” Hanafan said. “That’s a big deal for us. They are able to stay calm and just play. They just play and have fun and it’s nice to finally see that after we have talked about it every day for so long.”

Wagoner led the Clarinda attack with 10 kills and right behind her was Knight, who had nine kills on just 18 swings.

“I was just hitting the ball high and Emmy was giving me perfect sets,” Knight said. “I was confident throughout the night.”

Knight added 11 digs and four aces and is part of a Cardinal team that continues to round into form as they have now won seven of their last eight matches.

“The crowd helped us stay hyped and we help each other out,” Knight said. “We have been through a lot this season, but it’s starting to show what we can really do.”

Brown also had six kills for Clarinda and Allbaugh said the offensive power and balance this year has been great to see from her setter position.

“It feels good to know I can set any position,” Allbaugh said, “and I know they’ll get to it and be smart with it.”

Ellie Cole added six assists and Knight had two for the Cardinals.

“We were able to mix it up really well because we have a good swinging team,” Hanafan said on the offensive production. “Last year we were all defense and now this year we can rely on our offense and have learned how to score. Between Emmy and Ellie, they are able to set just about anybody.”

Defensively, Presley Jobe finished with 19 digs. Wagoner was also in double digits with 12. Ellie Cole recorded five digs, Maddie McQueen had four and Brown finished with three to go with five blocks. Knight also had two blocks.

“Our defense is still growing and improving and we still rely a lot on them,” Hanafan said. “It’s nice to put some pressure on our offense and not put it all on our defense. We’re now able to put some pressure on our front row to swing away and get the kill.”

Knight and Allbaugh combined for seven of the team’s 10 ace serves on the night. The Cardinals finished 83% from the service line.

Clarinda improved to 12-10 on the season and 3-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They are back home Thursday, Oct. 6, to take on Red Oak.