Second straight sweep for Cardinal boys tennis

Lance Regehr, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Lance Regehr shows off his overhead shot during a dual victory at Shenandoah Friday, April 22.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda boys tennis team won its third Hawkeye 10 Conference dual in a row and won 9-0 for the second day in a row, beating Red Oak at home Tuesday, April 26.

The Cardinals lost just 15 total games on the day and 10 of those came in two matches. Grant Barr beat Landon Gigstad 10-6 at number six singles and Barr and Luke Baker won 10-4 over Gigstad and Nolan Perrien at number three doubles.

Nathan Brown, Lance Regehr and Sant Dow were all 10-0 winners in singles play for the Cardinals. Brown beat Max DeVries at number one, Regehr took down Brett Erickson at number two and Dow was a winner over Jonah Wemhoff at number four.

Clarinda’s Kale Downey was a 10-1 winner at number three singles, beating Braden Woods. Baker also won his singles match 10-1, beating Perrien at number five.

Brown and Regehr beat DeVries and Erickson 10-2 at number one doubles and Downey and Dow won 10-1 at number two over Woods and Wemhoff.

The Cardinals are home again Thursday against Harlan.

