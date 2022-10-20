Season ends for Cardinal volleyball in Van Meter

VAN METER — The Van Meter volleyball team used a strong block and a balanced quick-paced offense to end Clarinda’s season by a 3-0 score Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a Class 3A regional semifinal.

The Bulldogs advanced to the regional final, while the Cardinals saw their season end at 16-16. Game scores were 25-14, 25-22 and 25-15.

Clarinda had a shot to take set two and head coach Jess Hanafan said it would have been interesting to see what may have happened had the Cardinals found a way to take that set, but they weren’t able to.

The Cardinals battled from behind the entire set, giving up an early 5-0 run to trail 5-1. The Bulldogs kept the lead until Clarinda scored three straight on a Carsen Wellhausen kill and an Addy Wagoner ace to even the set at 17. Clarinda evened the match at 19, 21 and 22, but could never pull in front and the Bulldogs scored the final three points of the set to take a 2-0 lead.

“We talked about winning one point at a time and focusing on that next point and winning it,” Hanafan said, “but we couldn’t put a string of points together to get on a run. We couldn’t put them together and they did.”

Taylor Cole opened the match with a kill and Clarinda scored the first three points of the night, but Van meter took the lead for good at 6-5 and forced a Clarinda timeout at 17-10 in the opening set.

Clarinda had a few brief leads early in the third set, but took a timeout at 12-5, part of a 9-1 run that ended any doubt in what the outcome of the match would be.

The Bulldogs finished with 19 blocks and Hanafan said her team did well with some initial adjustments against their block, but the Bulldogs had an answer for everything the Cardinals threw at them.

“We adjusted well and we still played defense like we do,” Hanafan said, “but we never really got into a groove. That may have been because they were bigger and faster than we thought they were going to be. Their block really hurt us. We’re used to big, but not big and successful. They found us on everything.”

Taylor Cole led the Cardinal defense with 22 digs, while Presley Jobe was also in double digits with 12 digs. Addy Wagoner and Jerzee Knight contributed five digs each, while Maddie McQueen, Kylie Meier and Emmy Allbaugh all had three.

“Our defense was good, we had a lot of digs,” Hanafan said. “It seemed like we weren’t as scrappy as usual and didn’t have as many hustle plays go our way. Our serving was decent, but we made quite a few errors at the net.”

Knight led the offense with eight kills, while Wagoner was just behind with six. Cole finished with five winners and Wellhausen four. Brooke Brown added two kills. Allbaugh finished with 18 assists and Ellie Cole added three.

The Cardinals served at 94% for the match with four aces, two by Allbaugh, which gave her a career total of 99, just missing what would have been another major milestone reached by a member of this year’s team.

“We had a very successful season,” Hanafan said. “We beat our win total from last year and didn’t have a losing record. We had a lot of milestones. We had 1,000 digs (by Cole) and 1,000 assists (by Allbaugh). Brooke (Brown) beat our school record for blocks in a season (Wednesday) with 89.”

While the Cardinals return eight of their 10 athletes who were in the rotation this season, the two they lose in Allbaugh and Cole will be very hard to replace.

“Both did so much for us,” Hanafan said, “even more than everybody knows. They were amazing role models and showed us what it was like to work hard and be successful. We’re going to miss them.”