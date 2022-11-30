School record for Cardinal girls bowling in season opener

The Clarinda girls bowling team opened the season in grand style Monday, Nov. 28, at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs, posting a team score of 2,699 pins to beat St. Albert’s 2,467 and Tri-Center’s 1,976.

The Clarinda boys put up a score of 2,781, losing to St. Albert’s 3,180 and Tri-Center’s 1,729.

The Clarinda girls team score was a school record for the two individual game, five baker game format, blasting the old record of 2,594, set last season.

Andi Woods was fantastic to lead the Cardinal girls, firing a 235 second game and a 417 two-game series to lead all competitors.

The Clarinda girls only led St. Albert by 78 pins going into the baker series, but Clarinda added to the lead, rolling three baker games above 200, including a 225 second game.

Kemper Beckel was Clarinda’s second best on the day with a 352 series. Maddie Smith added a 329, Ally Johnson a 326 and Dakota Wise a 325 to complete Clarinda’s scoring. Ryplee Sunderman was also in Clarinda’s lineup and ended with a 249 series.

The St. Albert boys got a perfect 300 from Evan White in game two, one of six individual games at 200 or above for the Falcons.

Tyson Bramble was above 200 in both of his games for the Cardinals, firing a 216 opener and a 418 two-game series.

Colton Owens and Grant Barr also exceeded 200 for one game each for Clarinda. Owens was Clarinda’s second best athlete on the day with a 392 series. Barr rolled a 372, Owen Johnson a 356 and Levi Wise a 314 to complete the scoring. Ronnie Weidman finished with a 231 series to complete Clarinda’s lineup.

The Cardinals finished strong, breaking 200 in both of their final two baker games, with a 201 and a 215.

Both Cardinal teams are off now until Thursday, Dec. 8, when they host Creston.