Schmitt, Wagoner lead Cardinal basketball past Sidney

The Clarinda basketball teams earned a non-conference home sweep of Sidney Thursday, Jan. 12, with the Cardinal boys winning 68-49 and the Cardinal girls earning a 43-36 victory.

The Clarinda girls led 9-7 after the first quarter, 23-16 at halftime and 34-20 going into the fourth quarter before watching the Cowgirls trim a few points off the lead.

Addy Wagoner led Clarinda’s effort with 18 points and Bailey Nordyke just missed joining her in double figures, scoring nine points.

Carsen Wellhausen and Kylie Meier added five points each for the Cardinals, who improved to 4-9 on the season. Taylor Cole scored four points and Amelia Hesse ended with two.

Ava Osborn was the only Cowgirl to reach double figures, scoring 14 points.

Avery Dowling and Kaden Payne contributed six points each for Sidney. Aunika Hayes scored four points, while Emily Hutt, Camdyn Hayes and Macey Graham all had two. Sidney fell to 4-7 with the loss.

The Clarinda boys put up 45 points in the first half, leading 20-13 after the first quarter and 45-21 at halftime. The lead was 56-33 entering the final eight minutes.

Wyatt Schmitt led Clarinda with 21 points, with Isaac Jones also reaching double digits with 13 points.

Creighton Tuzzio added eight points for the Cardinals, while Adam Johnson finished with seven and Justus Fine five. Tadyn Brown scored four points, Dalton Wright had three and Ethan McAndrews and Andrew Jones scored two points each.

Sidney also had two athletes score in double figures, led by Grant Whitehead’s 22 points. Michael Hensley added 11.

Braedon Godfread finished with seven points for Sidney, followed by Nik Peters’ five, three from Taylor McFail and one from Kolt Payne.

Clarinda improved to 5-7 with the win, while Sidney fell to 3-7.

Both Clarinda teams return to the court Friday at Shenandoah. The Sidney girls host Nebraska City Lourdes Saturday, while both Sidney teams start play in the Corner Conference Tournament with a home doubleheader Monday.