Saintes power past Cardinals

CLARINDA – The Clarinda girls basketball team did a pretty good job rallying from an early St. Albert run Friday, Dec. 3, in the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener for both teams, but the Cardinals had no answer for the Saintes in the second half of a 66-29 St. Albert win.

Ella Klusman scored 24 points to lead the Saintes, who improved to 2-1 on the season and dropped Clarinda to 2-2.

Klusman scored the game’s first seven points and St. Albert raced out to leads of 11-0 and 18-2 in the opening quarter.

Clarinda answered, however, as Chloe Strait and Amelia Hesse hit some shots to bring the Cardinals within 22-15 midway through the second period.

At that point, the Cardinals grew frustrated with how the game was being called and St. Albert was able to push the lead back up to 12 by halftime.

The Saintes pulled away in the third quarter and then held Clarinda without a point over the final eight minutes to greatly extend the final margin.