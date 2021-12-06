Saintes power past Cardinals

CLARINDA – The Clarinda girls basketball team did a pretty good job rallying from an early St. Albert run Friday, Dec. 3, in the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener for both teams, but the Cardinals had no answer for the Saintes in the second half of a 66-29 St. Albert win.
Ella Klusman scored 24 points to lead the Saintes, who improved to 2-1 on the season and dropped Clarinda to 2-2.
Klusman scored the game’s first seven points and St. Albert raced out to leads of 11-0 and 18-2 in the opening quarter.
Clarinda answered, however, as Chloe Strait and Amelia Hesse hit some shots to bring the Cardinals within 22-15 midway through the second period.
At that point, the Cardinals grew frustrated with how the game was being called and St. Albert was able to push the lead back up to 12 by halftime.
The Saintes pulled away in the third quarter and then held Clarinda without a point over the final eight minutes to greatly extend the final margin.
“We had way too many turnovers,” Clarinda head coach Connor Hanafan said. “It was turnovers forced by us. We got riled up and sped up and instead of letting one mistake happen and changing, one led to five and five led to 10. We have to fix that.”
Hanafan liked how his team responded after St. Albert’s initial surge.
“We changed our defense and got physical with them and made them work,” Hanafan said. “In the second half we just lost our mojo. We had some things not go our way, but we have to overcome that.”
Strait and Hesse combined for 22 of Clarinda’s 29 points with Strait scoring 13 and Hesse nine. Strait added 13 rebounds to complete a strong double-double.
“Chloe is going to get hers,” Hanafan said. “She has worked hard and improved a lot in the last two years. She is our rock right now. It was good to see Amelia hit some shots. She’s a great shooter. We just need to keep building her confidence.”
Hesse added seven rebounds.
Bailey Nordyke scored three points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Taylor Cole and Jerzee Knight added two points each for the Cardinals. Cole contributed three steals while Knight secured three rebounds. Brooke Brown finished the game with four rebounds and Paige Millikan ended with three steals.
The Cardinals are off until a Thursday home game against Atlantic.