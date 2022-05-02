 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Runner-up for Watkins in Harlan

  • 0
Clarinda girls golf

Pictured are members of the Clarinda girls golf team. Front row, from left: Phoebe Garrett, Jordyn McQueen, Jadyn Sunderman, Lilly Smith, Tatum Watkins and Alaina Allbaugh. Back row, from left: McKenna Yearington, Jorja Brown, Kamryn McCoy, Colbie Wilmes, Paige McCoy, Halle Wheatley and Gianna Rock. Not pictured: Ally Johnson.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Tatum Watkins earned individual runner-up honors with a 49, but Clarinda girls golf lost 215-224 at Harlan Thursday, April 28.

Watkins was three strokes behind Harlan’s Timber Svendsen for medalist honors.

Harlan’s next three scores were in the 50s while Clarinda only had two more athletes score in the 50s.

Gianna Rock posted Clarinda’s second best score on the day with a 54. Kamryn McCoy added a 58. Jadyn Sunderman completed the team score for the Cardinals with a 63.

Jorja Brown shot a 64 and McKenna Yearington a 65 to make up the rest of the Clarinda lineup.

The Cardinals are back on the road Tuesday for the Atlantic Tournament.

