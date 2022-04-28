Rock, Watkins lead Cardinal golf in road loss

The Red Oak girls had the top two scorers and that was enough to beat Clarinda 223-232 in a Hawkeye 10 Conference golf dual at Red Oak Tuesday, April 26.

Red Oak’s Brynn Knaus was medalist with a 51, beating teammate Addey Lydon by a single stroke.

Tatum Watkins and Gianna Rock tied for third overall, scoring a 56 to lead Clarinda. Kamryn McCoy shot a 59 and Jorja Brown a 61 to complete Clarinda’s team score.

The Cardinals also got a 63 from Jadyn Sunderman and a 64 from McKenna Yearington.

The Cardinals are back on the road again Thursday against Harlan.