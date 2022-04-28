 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock, Watkins lead Cardinal golf in road loss

  • 0
Tatum Watkins, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Tatum Watkins takes her approach shot on the first hole of the Shenandoah Golf Course Thursday, April 14, at the Shenandoah Tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Red Oak girls had the top two scorers and that was enough to beat Clarinda 223-232 in a Hawkeye 10 Conference golf dual at Red Oak Tuesday, April 26.

Red Oak’s Brynn Knaus was medalist with a 51, beating teammate Addey Lydon by a single stroke.

Tatum Watkins and Gianna Rock tied for third overall, scoring a 56 to lead Clarinda. Kamryn McCoy shot a 59 and Jorja Brown a 61 to complete Clarinda’s team score.

The Cardinals also got a 63 from Jadyn Sunderman and a 64 from McKenna Yearington.

The Cardinals are back on the road again Thursday against Harlan.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects