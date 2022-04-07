Rock leads Cardinal golf to season opening win

The Clarinda girls golf team opened its season with a home win over Glenwood Monday, April 4.

Clarinda’s team score of 231 was six strokes better than the Rams to earn the victory. Gianna Rock led the Cardinals with a 53, which earned her runner-up honors. Sarra Leath of Glenwood was medalist with a 51.

Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins finished third overall with a 55. The other four Cardinals were all in the 60s. McKenna Yearington was right at 60 and Jadyn Sunderman’s 63 completed Clarinda’s team score. Kamryn McCoy and Jorja Brown fired matching 65s for the Cardinals.