Rock leads Cardinal golf to season opening win

Tatum Watkins, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Tatum Watkins tees off to start her round Tuesday, April 5, at home against Shenandoah. The dual ended up being called after a few holes. Watkins and the Cardinals beat the Rams a day earlier to open the season.

The Clarinda girls golf team opened its season with a home win over Glenwood Monday, April 4.

Clarinda’s team score of 231 was six strokes better than the Rams to earn the victory. Gianna Rock led the Cardinals with a 53, which earned her runner-up honors. Sarra Leath of Glenwood was medalist with a 51.

Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins finished third overall with a 55. The other four Cardinals were all in the 60s. McKenna Yearington was right at 60 and Jadyn Sunderman’s 63 completed Clarinda’s team score. Kamryn McCoy and Jorja Brown fired matching 65s for the Cardinals.

