Ridnour wins tournament title - Cardinal wrestling 2nd at Nodaway Valley

Clarinda wrestling finished second at its first tournament of the season and Cole Ridnour won his first tournament title of the year Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Coach Riley Invitational Tournament, held at Nodaway Valley High School.

The Cardinals scored 126 points, 21.5 behind the champion Raiders from Mount Ayr. AC/GC, Pleasantville and Bedford/Lenox were all over 100 points as well with three other teams scoring more than 90.

Ridnour won his first two matches by fall at 195 pounds, but then had to go the distance to secure the title, beating Tegan Carson of Central Decatur 6-0 in the championship match. He was on the mat a little more than four minutes total in his first two matches.

There were two other Cardinals that qualified for the final, Kaden Whipp at 106 and Kale Downey at 138.

Whipp earned a couple first period falls to advance to the final, where he lost by technical fall 15-0 to Drew Ehlen of Mount Ayr.

Downey also earned two falls to start his day. His fall came in the first period in the quarterfinals, but there were just 18 seconds left in his semifinal match when he finished the pin. Downey then lost by fall to Seth Danker of AC/GC in the final.