Ridnour named district's defensive MVP

Clarinda senior Cole Ridnour has been named the Class 2A District 9 Defensive MVP.

The coaches vote for the all-district teams and gave the Cardinal linebacker the nod for top defensive player in the district in teams released Monday, Nov. 2

Ridnour finished the season with 63 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. His 42 solo tackles led the district and his tackles for loss total was second best.

Greene County quarterback Bryce Stalder was named the district’s Offensive MVP. Atlantic’s Mike McDermott and Greene County’s Caden Duncan shared Head Coach of the Year honors while Lee Saathoff of Atlantic was named the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

Ridnour was joined by teammate Logan Green on the first team defense. Green’s 18 tackles for loss from his defensive line position were most in the district.

Four additional Cardinals earned first team honors. Tadyn Brown was one of three running backs selected to the first team. His 691 rushing yards was second most in the district.

Michael Shull was one of three wide receivers selected to the first team. Shull’s 443 receiving yards was third most in the district.