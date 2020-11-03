 Skip to main content
Ridnour named district's defensive MVP
  Updated
Cole Ridnour, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Cole Ridnour fights through a Red Oak defender during a Cardinal victory earlier this season. Ridnour was named Class 2A District 9 Defensive MVP Monday, Nov. 2.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

Clarinda senior Cole Ridnour has been named the Class 2A District 9 Defensive MVP.

The coaches vote for the all-district teams and gave the Cardinal linebacker the nod for top defensive player in the district in teams released Monday, Nov. 2

Ridnour finished the season with 63 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. His 42 solo tackles led the district and his tackles for loss total was second best.

Greene County quarterback Bryce Stalder was named the district’s Offensive MVP. Atlantic’s Mike McDermott and Greene County’s Caden Duncan shared Head Coach of the Year honors while Lee Saathoff of Atlantic was named the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

Ridnour was joined by teammate Logan Green on the first team defense. Green’s 18 tackles for loss from his defensive line position were most in the district.

Four additional Cardinals earned first team honors. Tadyn Brown was one of three running backs selected to the first team. His 691 rushing yards was second most in the district.

Michael Shull was one of three wide receivers selected to the first team. Shull’s 443 receiving yards was third most in the district.

Crew Howard was named a first team offensive lineman and Nathan Barnes was selected as the district’s first team kicker and punter.

Howard paved the way for Brown and a Cardinal backfield that ran for more than 1,500 yards this season.

Barnes made 22 of 28 extra points on the season and two of four field goals with a long from 41 yards away. He finished with 19 touchbacks on kickoffs and had a punt average of 33 yards.

There were three Cardinals who earned second team selections, including two on defense. Jarod McNeese was named to the defensive line. He finished with 17.5 tackles on the season. Linebacker Ethan Fast had 39.5 tackles and nine for loss to earn second team honors.

Isaac Jones was a second team selection at wide receiver. Jones caught 14 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Quarterback Wyatt Schmitt, linebacker Carter Larson and offensive lineman Jase Wilmes were honorable mention selections.

Additional all district-selections are below.

Atlantic – 5-0 district record

Bodie Johnson – 1st team running back

Colin Mullenix – 1st team wide receiver

Gunner Kirchhoff – 1st team offensive line

Cael Pulido – 1st team defensive line

Brendan Atkinson – 1st team linebacker

Grant Sturm – 1st team defensive back

Joe Weaver – 1st team defensive back

Garrett McLaren – 2nd team quarterback

Korey Parrott – 2nd team running back

Devin McKay – 2nd team offensive line

Payton Fewson – 2nd team offensive line

Garrett Reynolds – 2nd team tight end

Lane Nelson – 2nd team kicker

Colton Tasto – 2nd team defensive line

Zane Vance – 2nd team defensive back

Drey Newell – honorable mention offensive line

Greene County – 3-1 district record

Bryce Stalder – 1st team quarterback

Nate Black – 1st team running back

Jaxon Warnke – 1st team wide receiver

Sawyer Schiltz – 1st team offensive line

Mason Stream – 1st team offensive line

Jackson Morton – 1st team utility offense

Bradyn Smith – 1st team linebacker

Zach Goff – 2nd team wide receiver

Forest Thompson – 2nd team offensive line

Jesse Miller – 2nd team defensive line

Michael Rumley – 2nd team defensive line

Patrick Daugherty – 2nd team linebacker

Max Riley – 2nd team defensive back

Richard Daugherty – 2nd team defensive back

Kadrick Kinne – honorable mention offensive line

Nathan Behne – honorable mention kicker

Des Moines Christian - 1-2 district record

Bennett Dirkx – 1st team offensive line

Jack Shisler – 1st team defensive line and 2nd team offensive line

Jacob Rosno – 1st team linebacker

Christian Anderson – 1st team defensive back

Luke Lundberg – 2nd team wide receiver

Max Olsen – 2nd team offensive line

Andrew Johnson – 2nd team utility offense and 2nd team punter

Joshua Shank – 2nd team linebacker

Gavin Phillips – 2nd team defensive back

Joel Wittmer – honorable mention linebacker

Kolten Evans – honorable mention offensive line

Jaxon Withers – honorable mention quarterback

Shenandoah – 1-3 district record

Blake Herold – 1st team tight end

Avery Martin – 1st team defensive line

Cain Lorimor – 1st team defensive back

Morgan Cotten – 2nd team running back

Clayton Holben – honorable mention offensive line

Zayne Zwickel – honorable mention quarterback

Logan Dickerson – honorable mention linebacker

Red Oak – 0-5 district record

Dawson Bond – 2nd team linebacker

Nick Fouts – honorable mention offensive line

Ryan Johnson – honorable mention defensive back

Chase Sandholm – honorable mention defensive back

Riley Fouts – honorable mention running back

