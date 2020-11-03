Ridnour named district's defensive MVP

Clarinda senior Cole Ridnour has been named the Class 2A District 9 Defensive MVP.
The coaches vote for the all-district teams and gave the Cardinal linebacker the nod for top defensive player in the district in teams released Monday, Nov. 2
Ridnour finished the season with 63 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. His 42 solo tackles led the district and his tackles for loss total was second best.
Greene County quarterback Bryce Stalder was named the district’s Offensive MVP. Atlantic’s Mike McDermott and Greene County’s Caden Duncan shared Head Coach of the Year honors while Lee Saathoff of Atlantic was named the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year.
Ridnour was joined by teammate Logan Green on the first team defense. Green’s 18 tackles for loss from his defensive line position were most in the district.
Four additional Cardinals earned first team honors. Tadyn Brown was one of three running backs selected to the first team. His 691 rushing yards was second most in the district.
Michael Shull was one of three wide receivers selected to the first team. Shull’s 443 receiving yards was third most in the district.
Crew Howard was named a first team offensive lineman and Nathan Barnes was selected as the district’s first team kicker and punter.
Howard paved the way for Brown and a Cardinal backfield that ran for more than 1,500 yards this season.
Barnes made 22 of 28 extra points on the season and two of four field goals with a long from 41 yards away. He finished with 19 touchbacks on kickoffs and had a punt average of 33 yards.
There were three Cardinals who earned second team selections, including two on defense. Jarod McNeese was named to the defensive line. He finished with 17.5 tackles on the season. Linebacker Ethan Fast had 39.5 tackles and nine for loss to earn second team honors.
Isaac Jones was a second team selection at wide receiver. Jones caught 14 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals.
Quarterback Wyatt Schmitt, linebacker Carter Larson and offensive lineman Jase Wilmes were honorable mention selections.
Additional all district-selections are below.
Atlantic – 5-0 district record
Bodie Johnson – 1st team running back
Colin Mullenix – 1st team wide receiver
Gunner Kirchhoff – 1st team offensive line
Cael Pulido – 1st team defensive line
Brendan Atkinson – 1st team linebacker
Grant Sturm – 1st team defensive back
Joe Weaver – 1st team defensive back
Garrett McLaren – 2nd team quarterback
Korey Parrott – 2nd team running back
Devin McKay – 2nd team offensive line
Payton Fewson – 2nd team offensive line
Garrett Reynolds – 2nd team tight end
Lane Nelson – 2nd team kicker
Colton Tasto – 2nd team defensive line
Zane Vance – 2nd team defensive back
Drey Newell – honorable mention offensive line
Greene County – 3-1 district record
Bryce Stalder – 1st team quarterback
Nate Black – 1st team running back
Jaxon Warnke – 1st team wide receiver
Sawyer Schiltz – 1st team offensive line
Mason Stream – 1st team offensive line
Jackson Morton – 1st team utility offense
Bradyn Smith – 1st team linebacker
Zach Goff – 2nd team wide receiver
Forest Thompson – 2nd team offensive line
Jesse Miller – 2nd team defensive line
Michael Rumley – 2nd team defensive line
Patrick Daugherty – 2nd team linebacker
Max Riley – 2nd team defensive back
Richard Daugherty – 2nd team defensive back
Kadrick Kinne – honorable mention offensive line
Nathan Behne – honorable mention kicker
Des Moines Christian - 1-2 district record
Bennett Dirkx – 1st team offensive line
Jack Shisler – 1st team defensive line and 2nd team offensive line
Jacob Rosno – 1st team linebacker
Christian Anderson – 1st team defensive back
Luke Lundberg – 2nd team wide receiver
Max Olsen – 2nd team offensive line
Andrew Johnson – 2nd team utility offense and 2nd team punter
Joshua Shank – 2nd team linebacker
Gavin Phillips – 2nd team defensive back
Joel Wittmer – honorable mention linebacker
Kolten Evans – honorable mention offensive line
Jaxon Withers – honorable mention quarterback
Shenandoah – 1-3 district record
Blake Herold – 1st team tight end
Avery Martin – 1st team defensive line
Cain Lorimor – 1st team defensive back
Morgan Cotten – 2nd team running back
Clayton Holben – honorable mention offensive line
Zayne Zwickel – honorable mention quarterback
Logan Dickerson – honorable mention linebacker
Red Oak – 0-5 district record
Dawson Bond – 2nd team linebacker
Nick Fouts – honorable mention offensive line
Ryan Johnson – honorable mention defensive back
Chase Sandholm – honorable mention defensive back
Riley Fouts – honorable mention running back
