Ridnour, Howard win titles to lead Cardinal wrestling at Centerville

Cole Ridnour and Crew Howard won their weight classes and led Clarinda wrestling to a runner-up team finish Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Mike Halupnick Big Red Invite in Centerville.

The Cardinals scored 170 points, trailing only Creston/Orient-Macksburg’s 201.5. Bondurant-Farrar was third with 152 points in the 13 team field.

Ridnour and Howard both pinned their way through the tournament at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively. They ended the day a combined 58-3 on the season.

Logan Green, Karson Downey and Kaden Whipp all finished second in their classes for the Cardinals.

Green opened his day with a pair of falls and then lost a 7-0 decision to Chance Malone of Columbus Community/WMU at 285. He beat Kirksville’s Bryce Kertz 3-1 in a semifinal, but then lost by fall to Malone in the final.

Downey lost 1-0 to Creston’s Keaton Street in pool play at 145, but fought back to earn a pin in the semifinals before losing by fall to Centerville’s Matthew Lewis in the final.

Whipp earned three pins to start his day at 106 and then beat Kade Martin of Davis County 12-5 in the semifinals. He would lose by fall to Cody Hay of Bondurant-Farrar in the final.