Regional volleyball pairings released

The path to the state volleyball tournament is now known across the state as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional volleyball pairings Friday, Oct. 7, in all classes.

This year’s state tournament is in a new venue, Xtream Arena in Coralville, and takes place Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.

Clarinda, Shenandoah and Essex all open the regional tournament on the road, while Sidney could host its first three matches.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are on opposite ends of the Class 3A Region 3 bracket. The Fillies are on the top half of the bracket and will visit Atlantic Monday, Oct. 17, in the first round. The winner of that match will likely take on top-ranked Des Moines Christian in a regional semifinal.

Clarinda is on the bottom half of the bracket and will visit Red Oak in the opening round. A trip to Van Meter to play the host Bulldogs likely awaits the winner. Van Meter plays Clarke and Des Moines Christian matches up with Saydel in the opening round.

The regional semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19, with those two winners advancing to the regional final Tuesday, Oct. 25. That match will be hosted by the highest ranked of the two teams in the final rankings. Des Moines Christian is currently the only ranked team in the region.

Sidney and Essex are both on the bottom half of Class 1A Region 2. Sidney will host Hamburg in first round play Monday, Oct. 17. A win there would give the ninth-ranked Cowgirls a home match in round two Wednesday, Oct. 19, against either Lenox or Fremont-Mills. A Sidney/East Mills rematch could happen in the regional semifinals. That semifinal is scheduled to be in Sidney Monday, Oct. 24.

Essex will travel to East Mills in the first round Oct. 17, with the winner of the first round match between Griswold and Coon Rapids-Bayard awaiting the winner in round two.

Ankeny Christian is the top seed in the region and is currently ranked seventh in Class 1A. Ankeny Christian is joined in the top half of the bracket by Audubon, Bedford, CAM, Exira-EHK, Nodaway Valley and Tri-Center.

The regional final is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Each regional champion advances to the state tournament.