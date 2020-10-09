Regional volleyball pairings released

Volleyball teams across the state found out their path through the regional tournament as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional tournament pairings for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A, Thursday, Oct. 8.

Shenandoah, Clarinda and Essex will all open on the road while Sidney is at home, but has a tough draw.

The Fillies and Cardinals are in Class 3A Region 4 and are both on the top half of the bracket. Shenandoah will travel to Red Oak, the region’s top seed, in the first round while Clarinda travels to Atlantic in the opening round, Monday, Oct. 19.

The winners of those two matches will meet in a regional semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Red Oak.

The regional final is Tuesday, Oct. 27 with Knoxville, Clarke, Centerville and Chariton on the other half of the bracket.

Essex is in Class 1A Region 4 and will travel to Stanton to open regional play, Monday, Oct. 19. CAM or Griswold await the winner, Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Stanton.

Possible semifinal opponents Monday, Oct. 26 are Orient-Macksburg, Grand View Christian, Ankeny Christian and Martensdale-St. Marys.