Regional volleyball pairings released

The Clarinda and Shenandoah volleyball teams will play again this season, in the first round of the regional tournament.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional tournament pairings for all five classes Thursday, Oct. 7.

The Cardinals and Fillies are both in Class 3A Region 4 and will match up Monday, Oct. 18, in Clarinda with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m. The winner of that match will likely face fourth-ranked Des Moines Christian in a regional semifinal. The Lions open with Clarke in the first round. The regional semifinal is set for Wednesday, Oct. 20, with a site to be determined.

Number 12 Roland-Story is the top seed on the other half of the bracket and is joined there by Saydel, Nevada and Ballard. The regional final is Tuesday, Oct. 26, at a site to be determined.

Essex and Sidney are both in Class 1A Region 2 and the Cowgirls are scheduled to play their first two matches at home. Lenox comes to Sidney Monday, Oct. 18, for a first round tournament game. If Sidney wins, the Cowgirls would host the second round game Wednesday, Oct. 20, against the winner of the first round match between Stanton and Bedford.