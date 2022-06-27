Regional softball pairings released

Clarinda softball will host a first round regional tournament game.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional softball pairings Friday, June 24, for all five classes.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are in Class 3A Region 4 and are both on the bottom half of the bracket. The Cardinals will host Red Oak while the Fillies travel to Atlantic Wednesday, July 6, in first round games.

The winners of those games will meet in a regional semifinal Saturday, July 9, with that game scheduled to be played in Atlantic.

Williamsburg, who is ranked third in Class 3A, is the region’s top seed. Chariton, Mid-Prairie and Clarke are also on that side of the bracket. The regional final is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12.

Essex and Sidney are in opposite sides of the Class 1A Region 3 bracket and will both play on the road in first round games Friday, July 1.

Essex will travel to Orient-Macksburg for its first round game with the winner playing the region’s top seed, fifth-ranked Southeast Warren. Griswold, St. Albert and Tri-Center are also on that side of the bracket.

Sidney will travel to Riverside for its first round game with the winner traveling to play 13th-ranked Exira/EHK. Fremont-Mills, CAM, Stanton and East Mills are also on that side of the bracket.

Second round games in Class 1A are scheduled for Wednesday, July 6. The regional semifinals are Friday, July 8, and the regional final Monday, July 11.

Each regional champion advances to the state tournament, which is scheduled for July 18-22 in Fort Dodge.