Red Oak sprints past Cardinals after halftime

Jessalee Neihart led the offensive attack with 19 points. Faith Espinosa added 13 for the Cardinals.

Defense was another story, though, as the 69 points scored in the game by the Tigers was, by far, the most they had scored in a game this season.

“That was way too many points to give up,” Hanafan said. “I’ll give them credit. They took it to us and physically we didn’t match them very well. We have to get back to our identity and be a little tougher defensively.”

Amelia Hesse added eight points and Chloe Strait put in seven for the Cardinals, who played without Taylor Cole and Jillian Graham because of injury, two athletes who have started multiple games for the Cardinals this season.

“We don’t know what a healthy roster looks like,” Hanafan said. “We haven’t had that since before Christmas. We have had to have some girls step up and there are some freshman girls who haven’t had minutes that are playing. They have proven themselves in practice and they came in and fought. They did what we asked them to do and as we develop a program, seeing those strides is huge.”

The Cardinals are down to just two games left in the regular season.