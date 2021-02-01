Red Oak sprints past Cardinals after halftime

RED OAK – The Red Oak girls basketball team used a 17-2 run in the third quarter to turn what was a close game into a comfortable 69-53 win over Clarinda Friday, Jan. 29.
Clarinda never led in the first half, but Red Oak’s lead was never bigger than seven. The Tigers led 28-24 at halftime. The Cardinals closed the gap to start the third quarter. Teya Stickler and Jessalee Neihart hit shots 30 seconds apart that cut the Tiger lead to one less than two minutes into the third quarter.
Lexi Johnson scored the next four points for the Tigers, however, starting the run that would put the game away for the Tigers.
Red Oak pushed the lead to as many as 21 a couple minutes into the fourth quarter before the Cardinal offense was able to find some easy baskets and trim the Tiger advantage before the buzzer sounded.
“Going into halftime we’re down four and we probably could have rebounded better,” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said. “We challenged them at halftime that they are going to throw a punch at you and see how respond and they came out, dictated the pace and were more physical.”
Offensively, the Cardinals put up 53 points, their second highest output of the season.
“That was a huge pro for us,” Hanafan said. “Offensively we have to look to attack and shoot with confidence. We hadn’t had that much this year, but then today that was the biggest pro of the game. We ran the offense correctly, we shot with confidence, we attacked the basket and we finished around the basket. Offensively, I’ll take that any day of the week.”
Jessalee Neihart led the offensive attack with 19 points. Faith Espinosa added 13 for the Cardinals.
Defense was another story, though, as the 69 points scored in the game by the Tigers was, by far, the most they had scored in a game this season.
“That was way too many points to give up,” Hanafan said. “I’ll give them credit. They took it to us and physically we didn’t match them very well. We have to get back to our identity and be a little tougher defensively.”
Amelia Hesse added eight points and Chloe Strait put in seven for the Cardinals, who played without Taylor Cole and Jillian Graham because of injury, two athletes who have started multiple games for the Cardinals this season.
“We don’t know what a healthy roster looks like,” Hanafan said. “We haven’t had that since before Christmas. We have had to have some girls step up and there are some freshman girls who haven’t had minutes that are playing. They have proven themselves in practice and they came in and fought. They did what we asked them to do and as we develop a program, seeing those strides is huge.”
The Cardinals are down to just two games left in the regular season.
“We have a game with West Nodaway on Thursday,” Hanafan said, “and that’s a game where if we play well, we can get, but we have to get back to our defense, being physical, playing tough and hustling. We have a room full of girls who have bought in. We have to be sound defensively, patient offensively and we’ll be all right.”