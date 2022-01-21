Records fall for Cardinal girls bowling

CLARINDA – It was a record setting day for the Clarinda girls bowling team Thursday, Jan. 20, in a home win over Denison.

The Cardinal girls bowled a school record total of 2,594, beating Denison’s 2,474 while the Cardinal boys lost a close one 2,942-2,869.

The Cardinal girls were led by junior Ally Johnson, who beat her own school game record with a 248 second game, and also beat the school series record with a 460, a score that beat everyone else in the building, girls and boys.

“I just found my spot and made it work,” Johnson said. “I didn’t do very well last week, but to come out and break both records is really exciting. It’s only my second time ever to bowl over 400.”

The Cardinal girls nearly broke the team record with a count of 2,498 two weeks ago in beating Lewis Central and Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said it was a good day.

“I’m excited to see these girls bounce back from their first loss last week,” Woods said. “It’s fun to see them bounce back and bowl really well. Ally struggled last week too. It was good to see her bounce back and cream (the record) like that.”

Johnson beat her own game record by four, but smashed the series record, which was a 409 held by Madi Pulliam.

All five series scores that counted in the individual games were above 300 for the Cardinals. Alea VanVactor bowled a 194 second game to finish with a 362 series. Maddie Smith added a 327, Andi Woods a 315 and Kemper Beckel a 308.

“It’s good to see scores like that at this point in the season,” Woods said. “We always want to get better and the girls are definitely doing that. It was good to see.”

Ryplee Sunderman added a 248.

The Cardinal girls led by 101 pins going into the baker series and extended that lead to 139 after the first two games. Denison caught fire in game three, however, rolling a 225 to Clarinda’s 129 and cutting what looked like a pretty comfortable lead down to just 43 pins with two games left.

The Cardinals responded nicely, though, with a 177 and 186, extending the advantage in both games to finish the win.

“It was good to see (the girls respond to adversity),” Woods said. “We kind of struggle with that and we saw that with the boys (Thursday). When matches get close, everyone gets excited. The girls were able to work through that and pull out the win.”

The result of the boys match was in doubt all evening. The Cardinals trailed by a grand total of four pins after the individual games. Denison extended the lead to 22 in game one and then both teams put on a show the next two games. Clarinda rolled a 207 and 220 and Denison a 219 and 204 with teams matching consecutive strikes on multiple occasions.

Clarinda rolled a 189 in game four and trailed by 16 going into the final game. The Monarchs caught fire late, rolling seven consecutive strikes at one point to roll a 247 final baker game and win by 73.

“Denison is a great team,” Woods said. “They are leading the Hawkeye 10 or pretty close, so it was good to see us (stay close to them). We had some opens out there and that’s something we have been struggling with all year long.”

As strong as the Cardinals were with a 975 in five baker games, they left 13 open frames, which Woods said is approximately 130 pins.

Tyson Bramble, Caden Butt and Owen Johnson all had a game above 200 during the individual games for the Cardinals. Bramble opened with a 230 for overall high game honors. His 421 series beat out Denison’s Blake Polzin by a single pin for top spot in the match.

Butt rolled a 223 in game two for a 406 series. Ronnie Weidman was next with a 396, followed by Johnson’s 367, which included a 210 opener. Levi Wise rolled a 304 and Karsten Beckel a 296 for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have just two regular season matches left before the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Friday, Feb. 11. They travel to Lenox Tuesday and host Tri-Center Thursday, Feb. 3.