Rams, Trojans sweep Cardinal volleyball

The Clarinda volleyball team left Glenwood Tuesday, Sept. 13, with two Hawkeye 10 Conference losses.

Clarinda wasn’t able to win a single set in 3-0 losses to Glenwood and Atlantic. The Cardinals opened play with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-18 loss to Atlantic and then fell 25-19, 25-21 and 27-25 to Glenwood.

Brooke Brown and Addy Wagoner led Clarinda’s offense in the match against Atlantic with seven kills each. Taylor Cole added four kills, Jerzee Knight finished with three and Carsen Wellhausen put two away for the Cardinals, who also got eight assists from Emmy Allbaugh and six from Ellie Cole.

Presley Jobe led the Clarinda back line with 16 digs. Taylor Cole added 13 and Maddie McQueen contributed 11. Ellie Cole, Knight and Wagoner all finished with five digs each, with Knight also recording two blocks. Allbaugh had four digs and Walter three to go with two blocks. Wellhausen led the front row defense with three blocks and Brown also had two.

Wagoner’s seven kills were just ahead of Brown’s six for the team lead against Glenwood. Taylor Cole had three winners, while four different Cardinals ended with two. Allbaugh finished with 12 assists and Ellie Cole added seven.

Brown led the defense with four blocks and she added three digs. Jobe finished with 23 digs, with Taylor Cole just behind with 16. Knight, McQueen and Wagoner all had seven. Allbaugh finished with five digs, Walter three and Ellie Cole and Wellhausen both had two.

The Cardinals were 86% from the service line for the day. Nobody had more than one ace.

Clarinda fell to 5-8 overall and 1-4 in the conference. The Trojans, who also beat Glenwood Tuesday, improved to 9-11 on the season and 3-2 in the conference, while the Rams finished play with an 8-9 record, 1-3 in the conference.