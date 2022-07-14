 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ramos, A's bullpen make early lead stand up

Mike Ramos, Clarinda A's

Clarinda A's pitcher Mike Ramos delivers a pitch during the MINK League All-Star Game Sunday, July 10.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Mike Ramos pitched six innings of one-run ball and the bullpen slammed the door as the Clarinda A’s earned a 4-1 win at Carroll Tuesday, July 12, in MINK League action.

Ramos scattered seven hits and two walks and struck out four in his six innings of work, helping the A’s to their fourth consecutive win.

Colby Royal worked around three hits in two innings and Bryce Phelps struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth for the save.

The A’s jumped in front early with two runs in the first inning. Tab Tracy and Aidan Garrett singled and then Will Walsh walked to load the bases. A run scored on an error and then Luke Saunders lifted a sacrifice fly plating another.

Carroll scored its run in the home sixth, but the A’s added two in the eighth for the final margin.

Walsh reached base on an error with one out and then Kam Kelton drew a walk. Saunders singled in Walsh and then the A’s executed a double steal, scoring Kelton.

Garrett finished with two of the six Clarinda hits. Walsh scored two runs and Saunders drove in two as the A’s improved to 25-10 overall and 24-10 in the MINK League.

