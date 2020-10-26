Quartet of Cardinals qualify for state cross country meet

Hartley nearly won the girls race. She finished second in 20 minutes, 19 seconds, four seconds behind Treynor’s Clara Teigland. The two fought hard all race, but Teigland was able to pull away in the final stretch.

Hartley said she wanted the win, but the overall goal of the day was to qualify, and she was able to earn a spot in the state meet for the second time in her career.

“It feels amazing,” Hartley said. “The goal was to get back and it’s great that I have that now. I tried battling back with Clara, but at the end she got me and it is what it is.”

Coach Mayer said Hartley gave everything she had once again.

“Mayson was within four seconds of reaching her goal of being a district champion,” Mayer said. “She was determined to win and used every ounce of energy she had to compete. Racing with Clara this season has been a positive challenge for Mayson. The best way for Mayson to prepare for the state meet and her future goals is to have solid competitors, like Clara. A coach couldn’t ask for more effort than what Mayson gives.”

Eberly will also make her second appearance at the state meet. She finished 10th in 21:57.