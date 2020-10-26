Quartet of Cardinals qualify for state cross country meet

PANORA – The Clarinda Cardinals are sending four athletes to the state cross country meet.
Sophomore Mayson Hartley and junior Ashlyn Eberly finished second and 10th in the girls race, and then senior Jon McCall and junior Michael Mayer took ninth and 14th in the boys field, Friday, Oct. 23 at a Class 2A state qualifying meet at Panorama West Golf Course in Panora.
The top 15 individuals, as well as the top three teams, in both races qualified for the Class 2A state meet, which takes place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
The Clarinda boys finished fifth with 130 points. Albia and Central Decatur tied for second with 114, meaning Clarinda was just 16 points away from qualifying as a team.
The Clarinda girls competed with four athletes, one short of being able to post a team score.
While the Cardinals weren’t able to put a team in the field, head coach Jane Mayer said qualifying four is a great accomplishment.
“Getting four athletes to state sends a message to the rest of the team that qualifying for state is an attainable goal,” Mayer said. “Hopefully this will help my athletes visualize the possibility more clearly. I’m hoping this opens the door for my next goal, which is to get at least one team to state in 2021.”
Hartley nearly won the girls race. She finished second in 20 minutes, 19 seconds, four seconds behind Treynor’s Clara Teigland. The two fought hard all race, but Teigland was able to pull away in the final stretch.
Hartley said she wanted the win, but the overall goal of the day was to qualify, and she was able to earn a spot in the state meet for the second time in her career.
“It feels amazing,” Hartley said. “The goal was to get back and it’s great that I have that now. I tried battling back with Clara, but at the end she got me and it is what it is.”
Coach Mayer said Hartley gave everything she had once again.
“Mayson was within four seconds of reaching her goal of being a district champion,” Mayer said. “She was determined to win and used every ounce of energy she had to compete. Racing with Clara this season has been a positive challenge for Mayson. The best way for Mayson to prepare for the state meet and her future goals is to have solid competitors, like Clara. A coach couldn’t ask for more effort than what Mayson gives.”
Eberly will also make her second appearance at the state meet. She finished 10th in 21:57.
Eberly qualified as a freshman, and after missing out last year, she’s excited to make the return trip to Fort Dodge.
“It was definitely motivation,” Eberly said on missing out last season. “I’m just glad we could have a season and make the most of it.”
Coach Mayer said qualifying again was big for Eberly.
“Ashlyn was able to overcome the negative memory of last year’s district race by running a consistent pace for all three miles,” Mayer said. “Replacing that race memory with an even more successful race than she had as a freshman was exactly what she needed for her own personal redemption and a positive mindset heading into the state meet.”
Amelia Hesse completed her freshman year with a 42nd place run for the Cardinals, finishing in 24:18. Molly Lihs ended 61st in 25:34.
Davis County, Panorama and Roland-Story were the top three teams in the girls field.
In the boys race McCall broke through after just missing a place in the state meet the last two years to finish ninth in 18:18.
“My sophomore year I lost out by a second,” McCall said, “and last year I was 30 seconds off. It’s good to finally pull through. I came out of the blocks faster than I ever have and was in second place. It was crazy from there.”
Coach Mayer said McCall made sure he advanced with strong execution of his race plan.
“Each mile he continued to move forward in the pack,” Mayer said. “Jon didn’t leave anything to chance this year. It’s this type of drive that inspires the rest of the team to be successful.”
Michael Mayer finished strong, picking off several runners over the final mile to place 14th in 18:34.
“By mile two he was between 20th and 22nd,” Coach Mayer said. “I knew he would be able to improve his posting, but I didn’t know if he would have enough gas in the tank to pass enough people. The last time he raced at Panora he saved too much energy and wasn’t tired at the end. His goal this time was to be completely exhausted at the end. He continued to push and wanted to go for broke.”
Mayer admitted there wasn’t anything left in the tank at the end.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I couldn’t even spell my name after the race, I was pretty out of it. Everybody was yelling places the last half mile. I knew I had to get it done, or be one of the first to not get in. I really pushed myself and made up ground.”
Mark Everett took Clarinda’s third spot, placing 30th in 19:22. Alec Wyman finished 33rd in 19:29 and Nathan King 44th in 20:04 to complete Clarinda’s scoring.
Alex Lihs finished 46th in 20:06 and Jordan Fasnacht 66th in 21:29.
Treynor’s Cole Dooley won the individual title in 17:02, while Davis County won the team title to join Albia and Central Decatur in the state field.
Mayer, McCall, Eberly and Hartley will run in the Class 2A state meet Saturday, with the girls race at 10:30 and the boys at 11:00.
After finishing 24th at state last season, a top 15 placing and a medal is Hartley’s goal this year.
“I really want to get on the podium and improve my time,” Hartley said.
For the other three it’s all about a strong finish to the season. McCall is the only senior of the quartet and wants his final race to be his best.
“His goal at state is to run the fastest race of his career,” Coach Mayer said. “I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish this weekend.”
Michael Mayer wants a personal best while Eberly is hopeful for a strong time as well and is glad she’ll have teammates competing alongside her.
“I love this group,” Eberly said. “This is so big for our program.”
Video interviews with the four state qualifiers are available on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!