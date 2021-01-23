Pulliam, Pullen lead Cardinal bowling to split at Denison

Clarinda girls bowling narrowly stayed unbeaten while the Cardinal boys ran into a strong Denison club Thursday, Jan. 21 at Lucky Lanes Bowling Alley in Denison.

The Cardinal girls won 2,251 pins to 2,177 while the boys fell 3,186-2,772.

Madi Pulliam took top individual honors in the girls match with a high game of 213 and high series of 371. She led the Cardinals to a 103 pin lead going into the Baker series. The lead shrunk to 47 after the third Baker game, but Clarinda was a little better in the final two games to wrap up the win. A 176 final game finished the team’s seventh dual win of the season.

Only two other Cardinals shot a series score above 300. Ally Johnson was next with a 332 and Madison Smith a 320.

Alea VanVactor fired a 288 series for the Cardinals, followed by Kemper Beckel’s 241 and Andi Woods’ 223.

The Denison boys were led by Kyle Segebart, who followed up an opening game of 243 with a 279 for an incredible 522 series.

Xander Pullen had a nice series to lead the Cardinals. He shot a 236, sharing Clarinda game high honors with Ronnie Weidman, and a 453 series.