Pulliam places 20th at state bowling tournament

WATERLOO – Clarinda senior Madi Pulliam finished her Cardinal bowling career with a 20th-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament Monday, Feb. 22, at Cadillac XBC.

Pulliam became the first girl to qualify for the state tournament in the three-year history of the Clarinda bowling program and shot a 353 series.

Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said Pulliam wanted to finish in the top 10 and earn a medal and Woods’s goal for her was to break 400. Pulliam didn’t reach either with 10th place scoring a 403, but finished strong.

“She didn’t achieve either goal, which happens in bowling (and any sport).” Woods said. “Our goals should push us, and Monday Madi had a normal, average day, which happens. I’m so proud of everything she has accomplished this year. The fact that she was even there competing was the biggest goal of all and that was achieved. Anything after that was icing on the cake.”

Christina Harrelson of Vinton-Shellsburg won the individual title with a 478 series. Louisa-Muscatine scored a 3,097 to win the team title.

Woods said Pulliam was quite nervous as the tournament started and she didn’t bowl as well as she would have liked overall, but she kept battling.