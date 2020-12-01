Pulliam leads Cardinal girls past St. Albert

Madi Pulliam led the Clarinda girls bowling team to a season opening win Monday, Nov. 30 at St. Albert while the Clarinda boys fell short against the Falcons.

The Cardinal girls won with a pin count of 2,214 to St. Albert’s 1,310. The Cardinal boys scored 2,531 pins to St. Albert’s 2,839.

Pulliam opened her senior season with a 206 game, which stood up for overall high game. She added a 163 to shoot a 369, best in the field by 76 pins.

Madison Smith was next for the Cardinals with a 293 series, followed by Aly Johnson’s 283 and a 267 by Andi Woods. Alea VanVactor was the final scorer with a 245, followed by Kemper Beckel’s 222.

The Cardinals opened the Baker series with a 211, easily their best of the day.

On the boys side, St. Albert’s Evan White opened the day with a 277 and the Falcons opened Baker play with a 268, scores the Cardinals just couldn’t keep up with on the road.

Owen Johnson and Carter Larson broke 200 in the opening game for the Cardinals. Johnson’s 228 was Clarinda’s high game. He added a 184 second game for a 412 series, best on the team by nearly 100 pins.