Pulliam breaks 400 in Cardinal win over Creston

The Clarinda girls bowling team stayed unbeaten while the Cardinal boys also earned a comfortable win Thursday, Dec. 10 at home, over Creston.

There were four Cardinal girls who scored better than anyone for Creston in finishing with 2,494 pins compared to Creston’s 1,920. The Cardinal boys won 2,536 to 2,074.

Madi Pulliam had the best series score of the day, girls or boys, to lead the Cardinal girls. She opened her day with a 196 and followed that with a 213 for a 409 series.

Teammate Madison Smith took high game honors with a 217 in her second game. She finished with a 367 series. Aly Johnson followed with a 342, Andi Woods a 332 and Kemper Beckel a 244 to make up Clarinda’s individual game total of 1,694. Alea VanVactor added a 230.

The Cardinals opened the Baker series with a 195. They had four Baker games better than Creston’s best.

The top five for the Cardinal boys were all within 29 pins of each other. Carter Larson took high series honors with a 382. Larson’s second game score of 223 was even with Tyson Bramble’s second for high game honors.

Xander Pullen shot a 370 for Clarinda’s second best series. His 209 opening game was the only other game score above 200.