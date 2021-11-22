Postseason wrestling assignments released

The path to the state wrestling tournament is now known for high school wrestlers across the state, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association released postseason wrestling assignments Friday, Nov. 19.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are in Class 2A Sectional 3 and will travel to Leon and Central Decatur High School for their sectional tournament while Southwest Iowa is in Class 2A Sectional 4 and will travel to Harlan.

The Class 2A sectional tournaments are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5.

Clarinda, Shenandoah and Central Decatur are joined by Atlantic, Clarke and Creston while Southwest Iowa is with Carroll, Glenwood, Greene County, Harlan and Red Oak.

The first and second place winners in each weight class from those two sectional tournaments will advance to the Class 2A District Tournament, which will be in Glenwood Saturday, Feb. 12.

The top two in each weight class at the district tournament advance to the state tournament Feb. 17-19 in Des Moines.